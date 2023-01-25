Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
KELOLAND TV
SD House wants lithium taxed like coal or oil
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House of Representatives wants the state severance tax applied to lithium. The House voted 57-13 on Thursday to add lithium to the list of energy minerals subject to the 4.5% tax. Others already on the list are coal, lignite, petroleum, oil, natural gas, uranium, and thorium.
North Platte Telegraph
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
KELOLAND TV
Senate moves forward with child witness protections bill
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota legislators on the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to move forward Thursday with a bill that would offer more support and protection to court witnesses under the age of 16. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Reed, grant kids counsel during testimony,...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Frye-Mueller speaks after being stripped from senate duties
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since she was stripped of her South Dakota State Senate responsibilities, we are now hearing from Republican Julie Frye-Mueller. On Wednesday of this week, Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck, the President Pro Tempore, announced Senator Frye-Mueller’s committee assignments were being taken away.
KELOLAND TV
Tax rebate program prompts questions in joint committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters said a program that provides tax rebates to qualified elderly and disabled residents is needed but also wondered why there weren’t more users. The legislative joint committee on appropriations on Jan. 26 sent House Bill 1034 to the legislative floor. The bill...
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the...
EDITORIAL: Extreme environmentalists go big
A movement of anti-energy evangelism threatens our health, welfare and lifestyles. The great Satan — oil and gas — has grown to include most promising energy sources. Maybe we can live like the Paleolithic cave people and burn sticks for energy. For a fringe example of this philosophy — the environmental movement’s version of a hypocritical religious zealot — consider Colorado’s Dr. Mohammed Mesmarian. An Aurora-based pediatric dentist and orthodontist, Mesmarian admits to setting a fire that damaged a solar array outside Las Vegas this...
Comments / 0