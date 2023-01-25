ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action

Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
EAST LANSING, MI

