Glennis Ruth Houseman died peacefully January 20, 2023, at the age of 100, at Watercrest Senior Living Center in Lady Lake, Florida. She was born October 15, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Lloyd and Hazel (Glass) Crawford. She attended school in Fort Madison, Iowa, graduating in 1940. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph E. Perry, and after his military service in WWII they began their family. There were four children born of that marriage. Daughter Rebecca Baty currently lives in Summerfield, Florida. Her son, Ronald Perry, and his wife Marilyn currently live in Bettendorf, Iowa. Her daughter, Bonnie , with husband Paul Shovlain, also live in Summerfield, Florida. Her youngest daughter, Ruthanne and her husband Dennis Thompson, live in Humboldt, Iowa.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO