Villages Daily Sun
American Legion post seeking volunteers
Long after serving their country, many veterans continue to give back to their communities. And veterans in The Villages are no exception. Whether its cooking meals, greeting people at the door or presenting the colors at a funeral or ceremony, veterans have plenty of opportunities to volunteer at American Legion Post 347.
leesburg-news.com
Brigadier General to speak at event at Leesburg airport
Brigadier General Gregory Trebon (Ret.) will speak to the Experimental Aircraft Association at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the monthly Chapter 534 meeting at the Leesburg International Airport Administration Building. Take Wilco Drive off U.S. Hwy. 441 to locate the administration building. Follow Wilco Drive and it will be...
villages-news.com
Elaine Gorman Stott
Elaine Gorman Stott, age 87, of The Villages Florida, died on January 16, 2023 after a series of unexpected complications from a hip replacement in early December. Elaine had a generous spirit, a huge smile, an easy laugh, a deep devotion to animals, and a knack for golf and other games with her many dear friends. She was enormously proud of her beloved daughter Sandi, and she adored Sandi’s husband Lev so much that she didn’t even brag about it when she beat him at golf at the age of 80.
villages-news.com
Marlin Devoe Auen
Marlin (Dave) Devoe Auen, 95, of The Villages passed away Thursday, January 19 at Cornerstone Hospice care in the The Villages. Dave was born February 25, 1927 in Livermore, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Hazel Auen. Dave served in the US Navy during World War II and recalled for...
villages-news.com
Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages
A Holocaust remembrance event is being coordinated by myself, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It is strictly a non-political event and is open to all Villages, but you must RSVP. See more information at this link. There are several clubs from both sides of the aisle that decided to...
villages-news.com
Nancy Joan Duszcz
Nancy Joan Duszczak was born (nee Lamoreaux) in Chicago, IL 3/24/45 and passed away 1/20/23 in Florida. Her closest beloved family are her dearest husband, Dennis, of 4 decades, her daughter, Leann (Tim), son Bryan, and her 2 grandchildren, Abigail and Lucas. Her brother, David (Ann) and sister Phyllis are still living along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
villages-news.com
Dorothy Cook
We are sad to announce the passing of Dorothy Cook nee Caspers. Loving wife, mother and Grandmother from The Villages, Florida and formerly of Arlington Heights, IL. Dorothy passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters Alice “Bunny” Carduff, Rosemary “Ro” Martin and her brother Walter “Cap” Caspers.
villages-news.com
Glennis Ruth Houseman
Glennis Ruth Houseman died peacefully January 20, 2023, at the age of 100, at Watercrest Senior Living Center in Lady Lake, Florida. She was born October 15, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Lloyd and Hazel (Glass) Crawford. She attended school in Fort Madison, Iowa, graduating in 1940. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph E. Perry, and after his military service in WWII they began their family. There were four children born of that marriage. Daughter Rebecca Baty currently lives in Summerfield, Florida. Her son, Ronald Perry, and his wife Marilyn currently live in Bettendorf, Iowa. Her daughter, Bonnie , with husband Paul Shovlain, also live in Summerfield, Florida. Her youngest daughter, Ruthanne and her husband Dennis Thompson, live in Humboldt, Iowa.
theplaidhorse.com
Why Are Aaron Vale and Don Stewart Spending Time at Tomorrow’s Equestrian?
Question: Why are Aaron Vale, one of America’s top winning Grand Prix riders, and Don Stewart, legendary hunter trainer, spending time at Tomorrow’s Equestrian in Ocala?. Answer: Aaron Vale is schooling Kent Guinn, the Mayor of Ocala and Don Stewart is training Lori Conrad , member of the Marion County School Board, in preparation for The Black Stallion Challenge Cup: A Salute to Literacy, to be held at The World Equestrian Center Monday, January 30th at 6pm.
villages-news.com
Former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller will face judge on Monday
Sentencing will take place Monday for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller. The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. Sentencing is set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti...
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
villages-news.com
Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe
Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born on January 1, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA. After her marriage to Jay and moving to Miami, Sam graduated from Miami-Dade Community College with a degree in Business Administration, and worked several years in an administrative capacity in the business world.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
villages-news.com
Roger Lee Scaggs
Roger Lee Scaggs, age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Providers UF Health The Villages® Hospital, Florida, due to complications from heart-related problems. A private family viewing will occur, followed by cremation with National Cremation Society in The Villages, FL. Roger was born on December...
WCJB
Cirque Italia ‘Water Circus’ comes to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries will show off their acrobatic skills and other talents at Cirque Italia’s ‘Water Circus’ in a series of shows next weekend in Ocala. The show is described as a 1950′s themed circus with a unique...
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
Villages Daily Sun
Leesburg Lightning looking for host families over summer
Leesburg attracts athletes from around the country every summer. The city becomes a temporary home to college students playing baseball with the Leesburg Lightning in The Florida Collegiate Summer League. The season takes place June and July, and players from out of town need places to stay during that time.
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day
A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
