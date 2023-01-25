ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub. Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering

A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

