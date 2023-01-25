Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Man shot, killed Friday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man's shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
KMOV
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
Mother gets $10 million after son fatally shot outside St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury ordered an insurance company to pay $10 million to the mother of a teenager fatally shot outside a St. Louis nightclub on Christmas night in 2010. Orlando Willis died in the shooting outside of the former Pulse nightclub at the age of...
KSDK
Woman dies in Fairview Heights house fire Thursday morning
The fire began at about 5:30 a.m. on 1st Avenue in Fairview Heights. One person was killed.
gladstonedispatch.com
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday convicted a man in a fatal shooting outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub. Leron Harris, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, who was leaving a Halloween party around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, 2019 when he was shot and killed. It was the second time Harris faced trial in the case because a jury could not reach a decision following a trial last year.
Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West
Emergency crews are responding to a situation Wednesday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and North 20th Street.
Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue
LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
myleaderpaper.com
Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
KMOV
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
Man stole computers, other valuables in Downtown St. Louis break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges for a series of break-ins last year in Downtown St. Louis, during which he reportedly stole dozens of computers and other high-priced items. Prosecutors have charged Eric Pritchett, 33, with five felonies for burglary and stealing and one misdemeanor for stealing...
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
