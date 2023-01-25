Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued the following statement today on the killing of Tyre Nichols after video of the arrest was made public:. “Marty, the girls, and I were truly shaken and deeply saddened by the footage of events that led to Tyre Nichols’ tragic death. We are praying for his family and community during this time of heartbreak. As citizens express their grief and reactions to his killing, the state continues to respect the right of peaceful protest,” Kemp said.

