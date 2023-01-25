ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvfj9_0kRMCw6Q00

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested five people after a pursuit involving a vehicle reportedly stolen in Taunton the day before.

Troopers spotted the black Honda Accord around midnight Tuesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the car on Route 60, but the driver began to flee, according to police.

Multiple units responded to the pursuit, which police said continued onto Route 1A South and ended with the suspects rear-ending an SUV near the entrance of the Ted Williams Tunnel.

All five occupants were arrested as they tried to run off after the crash:

  • Alton Lopes, 20, of Brockton
  • Jaylani Cole, 18, of Roxbury
  • Syncere Lindsay, 18, of Brockton
  • Nia Owens, 19, of Lynn
  • 17-year-old female from Lynn

The suspects were each charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Police allege Lopes was the driver. He was also charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating after license suspension, and a marked lanes violation.

The juvenile suspect was transferred to the Department of Youth Services, while the other four will be arraigned Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor says a mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car in Peabody. The 28-year-old woman was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child. The prosecutor said the child was brought to a hospital on Jan. 18 after she appeared unresponsive. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. A message seeking comment was left for the woman's lawyer.
PEABODY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating suspicious death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Washed-Up Marblehead Body ID'd As Missing Peabody Man

'The body that was recently discovered washed up on a beach in Marblehead has been identified as a man who went missing over a month before his body was found, officials say. The body, which appeared to have been in the water for a long time, was found on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday, Jan 26, as reported by Daily Voice. The body's identity was announced to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, by the Essex District Attorney's Office on Saturday, Jan. 28.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wrentham police chief praises 'smaht' boys for notifying adult of possible grenade

WRENTHAM -- The Wrentham Police Chief is applauding two "smaht" 12-year-olds for doing the right thing when they found a potentially dangerous object while on a walk Wednesday. The boys alerted adults when they found a hand grenade. According to Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Alan Jackson, both 12, were outside exploring when they found a pile of debris as they were hiking. Exploring the pile of trash, the two boys found a hand grenade.According to McGrath, "Kevin and his friend Alan DID NOT give in to 'kid curiosity.'" Instead, the boys took a picture of the grenade, noted their location and headed home to tell an adult, who called 911. Wrentham Police and Fire and the Bomb Squad responded to the scene."Yes, the grenade was 100% real," McGrath said. "Luckily, it had been hollowed out and therefore harmless, but the boys had no way to know that when they found it."
WRENTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault

Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday. Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Peabody mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was exposed to illegal drugs

Peabody, Mass. — A 2-year-old girl in Peabody has died after being exposed to illegal drugs, and the Essex County District Attorney says her mother is to blame. That mother, Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court on Friday. She is facing two felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.
PEABODY, MA
msonewsports.com

Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
LYNN, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy