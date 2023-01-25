Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out And About In The ATL | Jan. 27-29, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -- There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New Year festivals, a camping and RV show, a home show and more. Check it all out below. FRIDAY. Isla & Co. in Buckhead is celebrating Australia Day this...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’-like service at amphitheater
Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music ve...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating
lawrencevillega.org
The City of Lawrenceville Announces 2023 City Events Calendar
The events lineup includes the return of the Annual Hometown Holiday Parade. The City of Lawrenceville has released its 2023 Events Calendar featuring 22 events from February through December. The city’s free events include old favorites like the Live in the DTL Concert Series held at the Lawrenceville Lawn, Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular, Feature Friday Movie Nights, and Free Comic Book Day. Long-time Lawrenceville community members will be excited to see the return of the Hometown Holiday Parade on December 2. The full calendar can be found at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com and at www.lawrencevillega.org.
atlantanewsfirst.com
How to cope after Nichols' video release
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta hosting open auditions for ‘The Wiz’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz is holding open-call auditions on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. Audition slots for both days begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. WHAT: In-Person Open Call for...
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised
atlantanewsfirst.com
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release
Clayton County Public Schools to lift adult mask mandate starting Monday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting on Monday, the mask mandate for adults in all Clayton County Public Schools is lifted, the leadership team announced on Friday. According to district officials, this decision was made after carefully monitoring data from federal and state sources. They believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time. However, this decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Piedmont Henry Hospital designates Level III Trauma Center, 9th in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Piedmont Henry Hospital has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Piedmont Henry is now one of the nine hospitals designated as a Level III trauma center in Georgia, health officials said. “This designation is significant, not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Protest underway in Atlanta after release of Tyre Nichols footage
atlantanewsfirst.com
Experts call for boost in clinical trial opportunities in Atlanta
On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
