Read full article on original website
Janice The Princess Hirsch
3d ago
Fine and jail the Parents of those teenagers. They should be responsible for their underage kids. Maybe then they will know where they are at night. Why is that so hard. Those teenagers are their responsibility.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Scott sought for armed robbery
MILWAUKEE - In a few months, he would have been a free man. Instead, Wayne Scott has landed himself on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. The U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6 News, in 2022, Scott failed to report to a halfway house near 21st and Locust.
MPA responds after 4 Milwaukee officers arrested, charged with crimes in a week
In just a week, TMJ4 has learned about four Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers charged with or arrested for various crimes.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video
WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
WISN
Milwaukee County officials make desperate call for help with court backlog
MILWAUKEE — A desperate call for help to try to fix Milwaukee's court crisis. Right now, there are more than 1,500 backlogged felony cases sitting before judges. On Thursday, Alderman Michael Murphy invited the Public Defender's Office, the Milwaukee County Court's chief judge and the district attorney to speak before the common council regarding the ongoing issue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 116th and Brittany, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded near 116th and Brittany on Friday night, Jan. 27. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County court system backlog may not clear until 2024
MILWAUKEE - How bad is the backlog in the Milwaukee County court system? A 1,500 felony case backlog means victims and defendants will have to wait, despite a $14 million dollar investment intended to clear it. The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court reports 9,000 pending felony cases. Combining all...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
One killed in shooting near 36th and Lisbon
The shooting happened near 36th and Lisbon around 6:28 a.m. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video
MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
WISN
Brieon Green's family wants jail surveillance video of his death released to public
MILWAUKEE — The family of a 21-year-old man who died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Thursday demanded more transparency. Brieon Green’s family, their legal team, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) spoke out about what it saw when reviewing the surveillance video at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than $100,000 was stolen from an armored truck Thursday morning in a brazen bank robbery on Milwaukee's north side. One suspect is in custody, but others are still on the loose. Armed suspects pulled up to the North Shore Bank branch at 79th and Capitol...
wearegreenbay.com
Plea deal reached in 36-year-old Green Bay homicide cold case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Wisconsin man who is facing homicide charges in a 36-year-old cold case reached a plea deal on Friday. Lou Griffin was arrested in 2020 with charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. According to the Brown...
MKE's presiding judge: Why courts are tied when it comes to reckless driving
If you get a traffic ticket in Milwaukee, you are likely heading to municipal court. There is now a new leader of the city courts, Presiding Judge Phil Chavez.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom, competency evaluation ordered
MILWAUKEE - The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset will be seen by a psychologist, the court ruled Friday, Jan. 27. "(He) does not understand what is going on and may not be able to assist in his defense, so we...
Milwaukee woman killed near 15th and Becher, police say
A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed near 15th and Becher on Thursday. The homicide happened around 8 p.m. The woman died from her injuries at the scene.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges working 'diligently' to clear 1,500+ backlogged felony cases in timely manner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are currently almost 1,600 felony cases backlogged in Milwaukee County's criminal justice system, delayed for various reasons. On Thursday morning during a Public Safety and Health Committee meeting at City Hall, multiple judges on the county's circuit court addressed concerns over the backlog. "I can't...
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Jan. 28, 2023 | 3 a.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Incident location: N. 15th Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue. Approximate time: 3 a.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. MUPD responded to multiple reports of shots fired at N....
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
Comments / 4