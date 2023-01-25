Troopers say they mistakenly transported Mat-Su principal to hospital for psychiatric evaluation on invalid court order

The two people killed by a polar bear in Alaska Tuesday were identified as a young mother and her 1-year-old son, officials said, while also revealing the pair were brutally mauled in front of a school with frightened kids inside. Summer Myomick, 24, was walking with her son Clyde Ongtowasruk bundled in her arms from Kingikmuit School in Wales to a health clinic just 150 yards away when the large bear broke through a cloud of swirling snow and attacked the pair around 2 p.m. Their deaths marked the first fatal polar bear attack in the US in about 30...

WALES, AK ・ 9 DAYS AGO