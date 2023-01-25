ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital with “what are believed to be” life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Third Avenue...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Fagundes on attempted murder of police officer

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging 32-year old Joseph Fagundes with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree misconduct involving weapons, one count of third-degree misconduct involving weapons and one count of third-degree assault for shooting at an APD Sergeant on Jan. 14, 2023.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old child

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Jyzyk Sharpe, the man accused of killing 1-year-old Ezekial Dockery, was sentenced Friday by a Superior Court judge in Palmer. The sentence comes after eight years of court delays and setbacks, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s given me some closure, more than I...
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Man killed in late-night Midtown Anchorage homicide

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in Midtown. According to an APD statement, police received a report of shots fired at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday from the 2300 block of Eureka Street, off West Fireweed Lane near C Street. Officers found a man dead, with “trauma to the upper body.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating homicide in Fireweed neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead with trauma to the upper body after police responded to a report of shots fired on Eureka Street off West Fireweed Lane shortly before midnight Wednesday night. According to police, the victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a downtown shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived to the scene at West Seventh Avenue, near I Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena Tuesday afternoon. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian

Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace accused of civil fraud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK

