Hawaii State

Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui man who murdered his ex-girlfriend nearly a decade ago was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014. Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen...
Search continues for missing woman after her car is located

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday. Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at...
Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos

Howard Dicus provides insight on how many international flights are scheduled to come to Hawaii, including countries like Japan and the Philippines. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 27, 2023) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore...
HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home

Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. Large fire puts a halt to popular Maui bike shop — and its mission. Updated:...
Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in Pauoa Valley

Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home. Updated: moments ago. |
New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons

Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case

The series is being shopped around to streaming services. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's 2023 real estate market. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra music director discusses past conducting experience. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Dane Lam...
Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank is putting out an urgent call for donors, especially those with type-O blood. The blood bank usually has a three-day supply in the islands. But currently, it’s down to just a half day’s supply. There’s also been an increase in trauma cases...
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 27, 2023)

Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus provides insight on...
Hawaii Beer Fest highlights local craft beer makers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Beer Fest is back at Bishop Museum Great Lawn on Saturday night. Among the beer innovators taking part is Nick Wong, co-founder of Beer Lab, who joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about adding island flavors to the art of beer making and challenges for the local manufacturing industry.
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HNN Sunrise to expand with weekend morning news shows

Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach. Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to dolphins off West Oahu. Rainbow Warriors baseball gets set to open the season against Wright State. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. It...
