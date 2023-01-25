Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Hunted For Jewels & Lashes In J.Lo’s Hotel Room
It’s time for Hollywood to write a buddy comedy for J.Lo and J.Co. Jennifer Coolidge invaded Jennifer Lopez’s hotel room in an Instagram video posted to J.Lo’s account on Jan. 26, ahead of the premiere of their new movie Shotgun Wedding. Clearly, the singer was surprised by what she discovered. “Found this in my phone...” she wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji. She signed off the caption, calling her and Coolidge “JLo & JCo.”
Harry Styles Just Split His Pants In Jennifer Aniston’s Face
Following a brief Christmas hiatus, Harry Styles resumed the U.S. leg of his Love On Tour to a sold-out crowd in Inglewood, California. However, along with some show-stopping performances of the singer’s biggest hits, fans at the Kai Forum on Jan. 26 were also witness to a major on-stage wardrobe malfunction.
Austin Butler Confirms Vanessa Hudgens Pushed Him To Do Elvis
From his slick-backed hair to his hip thrusts while performing “Hound Dog,” Austin Butler completely morphed into Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. Not to mention the buzzy accent that he still has and may have “forever.” It’s the performance of a lifetime for the Nickelodeon and Disney alum, for which he already bagged a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. And apparently, the idea to play the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll came from a mystery “friend,” whom many believe to be Butler’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Butler hasn’t confirmed this theory — until now.
Twitter Is In Awe Of Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Music Video
Taylor Swift is enveloping us all into a lavender haze, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up soon. On Jan. 27 (at midnight, of course), Swift unveiled her new music video for her Midnights hit “Lavender Haze,” written and directed by the singer herself. “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she warned on Twitter, also shouting out her “incredible co-star” Laith Ashley, who stars as her love interest. In typical Swiftian fashion, the new clip contains tons of Easter eggs, many of which hint at the expected release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), especially given how the color purple signifies that era. But fans are also struck by the effortlessly gorgeous visuals.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
What Really Happened Between Lea Michele & Sadie Sink On The Tonight Show
A recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has got fans talking, with some viewers claiming they witnessed Glee’s Lea Michele nicking fellow actor Sadie Sink’s spot on camera ahead of playing a game of charades. The two actors appeared as guests on the chat show, and took part in a round of the mime-based parlour game. Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter (aka. Black Thought) both acted as captains, introducing their team-mates.
Cruz Beckham Teased New Music With An Adorable Nod To Mom Victoria Beckham
As much as nepo babies have come under scrutiny lately, Cruz Beckham isn’t hiding his ties to his famous mom, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice. In fact, the 17-year-old musician wore his pride on his shirt on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 27. His set of photos appeared to show him working on new music, all while wearing a nostalgic Spice Girls T-shirt.
Jemima Khan Used Her Own Life As Inspo For What’s Love Got To Do With It?
A cross-cultural love story set between London and parts of South Asia, What’s Love Got To Do With It? promises to tug on your heart strings whilst still delivering on the comedy. With Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson leading the cast, the story follows Zoe, a documentarian (played by James) and her childhood friend Kaz (played by Latif) as he indulges in the traditional arranged marriage process hoping to find a bride. The duo arrive in Lahore where Kaz is set to marry a stranger chosen by his parents and somewhere along the way, in classic rom-com fashion, Zoe realises there’s a lot to gain from this approach of looking at love. But is What’s Love Got To Do With It based on a true story?
You’ve Got Love Island’s Farmer Will All Wrong
As far as Love Island contestants go, Will Young, aka. @farmerwill_, is far from your typical Islander. He isn't a city boy. He isn't a footballer. Or a scaffolder. Or a financial adviser. As his 1.4m TikTok followers and 3.4 million viewers of the famed ITV dating show will know, he is a fifth-generation farmer from Buckinghamshire. And one in-tune with his feelings and emotions. And yes, sometimes he’s a bit awkward and comes across as a bit of a dork. He was friendzoned twice in his first week in the villa, prompting concerns about his future on the show and more than a few comparisons, but I’m here to tell you that you are getting Will, the sheep farmer, all wrong: he might just be Winter Love Island’s GOAT. (See what I did there?)
At 28, Rosie Perez Risked Her Career To Stop Playing Stereotypes
In 1992, Rosie Perez was trying to do it all. The then-28-year-old was spending 14 to 16 hours a day on set in LA as the choreographer of the renowned sketch series In Living Color while her burgeoning acting career required traveling back and forth between movie sets. Between takes on the set of the Peter Weir drama Fearless, Perez would be on her “brick” cell phone, reviewing dance moves with In Living Color’s assistant choreographer Arthur Rainer, until her Fearless co-star Jeff Bridges told her that she needed to get off the phone. “That's when I knew I had to make a choice between the two,” Perez recalls. “I felt that with a movie like Fearless, I had to give it my all.”
The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Unveiled 2 Special Wedding Day Accessories
A lot of Clare Crawley’s wedding plans remain under wraps, but she just gave fans a look at two meaningful items that presumably belong to her bridal outfit. The former Bachelorette Season 16 lead teased her big day with an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 28 featuring a photo of her “something borrowed” and “something blue.” Crawley’s nods to the tradition are a pair of beautiful, bejeweled earrings and a handkerchief embroidered with the words “Happy Tears” and two hearts in light blue thread.
Attention Millennials, Italian Charm Bracelets Are Officially Back
Look, a lot of shocking things happen on Love Island. Contestants get raunchy under night-vision cameras; Prince Harry’s ex shows up; brutal betrayals lead to blistering breakups; important matters of geopolitics are discussed (read: when Hayley Hughes from Season 4 asked, “Does Brexit mean we won’t have any trees?”). Still, nothing prepared me for the Season 9 premiere, when Anna-May Robey arrived at the villa wearing a stack of Italian charm bracelets circa 1999.
Turns Out George Clooney Is A Huge Fan Of This Classic British Game Show
According to Countdown’s resident lexicographer Susie Dent, the long-running British puzzle show has earned itself a seemingly unlikely fan. Dent has held court in Dictionary Corner for over thirty years, and as a veteran Countdown presenter she’s worked alongside every single show host in its history, including original host Richard Whiteley and guest host Colin Murray (now set to take over as the show’s latest permanent host). Apparently, Whiteley would tell her all about the celebrity guests who enjoyed tuning in, and besides actual royalty, the game show also has a couple of notable fans in Hollywood. Most surprising of all? George Clooney himself.
The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Viktor & Rolf's Upside Down Dresses
You can always count on Dutch fashion house Viktor & Rolf to deliver when it comes to the runway. Remembering last year’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection — ranging from comically large shoulder-pads to socially-distanced coats — the fashion house has got a talent for nailing all things bizarre and brilliant. Their latest couture collection at Paris Fashion Week, meanwhile, is no exception, and the label’s surreal, upside-down, and sideways dresses have set social media ablaze.
Who Is Murray Bartlett Dating? The Last Of Us Star Is Extremely Private
Murray Bartlett has been in show business since the ’80s — first, in Australia, where he was born, and then in New York in the early aughts. He even made his stateside debut on Sex and the City, where he hits up gay bars with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a Season 4 episode. But fans likely know him best as Armond, The White Lotus’ vexed (and horny) hotel manager who gets screwed over in the end. It was a role that landed him his first Emmy.
Love Island Tanyel's Latex Versace Dress Was Gifted By A Former Islander
On Jan. 25, the current batch of contestants partied it up at a ‘90s themed bash in the Love Island villa, soundtracked by bangers of the era like Black Box’s house classic “Ride on Time.” Rising to the occasion, the entire gang donned double denim, diamante sunnies, and bucket hats, while Tanyel rocked up in an eye-catching, and strangely familiar dress. If her pastel-blue Versace number has just conjured up a strong sense of deja vu, you’re on the right track already; it used to belong to former Islander Tasha. That’s right, the 2022 contestant made somewhat of a return to the villa via the wardrobe department.
Hailee Kaleem Wright’s Topsy-Turvy Path From MTV To Broadway
Since joining the cast of SIX in December 2022, Hailee Kaleem Wright has been taking TikTok fans along every step of the way. “I’ve never seen anybody talk about the behind-the-scene stuff of Broadway,” says the actor, who plays Catherine of Aragon in the Tony-winning musical about Henry VIII’s six wives. “I felt like, ‘OK, this is a cool way to be honest and open with people.’”
The Last Of Us Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 2
It had a cult following amongst gamers before ever hitting our screens, but now the TV adaptation of The Last Of Us has given the franchise an even bigger fanbase. The hit show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is based on the popular video game of the same name, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Whilst fans chew on the gripping twists and turns of Season 1, it has now been confirmed that The Last Of Us will indeed return for a second season.
Abbott Elementary
As fans of Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap will recall, the beloved character of Chessy (played by Lisa Ann Walter) remains a firm favourite among fans of the 1998 remake. Nowadays, Walter is better known as Melissa Schemmenti in the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, and during one Season 2 episode of the Golden Globe-winning sitcom, fans may have noticed a Parent Trap Easter egg orchestrated by Walter herself.
Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount & Lucas Bravo Owned Paris Fashion Week
Fittingly enough, a handful of stars from Netflix’s Emily In Paris have been making waves across the city’s Fashion Week. As well as a shimmering appearance from Ashley Park at Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show, where the actor pulled off golden heels despite wearing an ankle support, Emily’s two love interests from the comedy-drama have modelled their own looks.
