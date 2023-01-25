ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

KSN News

Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked […]
LAWRENCE, KS
mainstreetmaury.com

Top-ranked Independence survives scare from rival Summit

Summit gave Independence a scare in the Border Battle rivalry before the Eagles finally awakened. Independence rallied in the third quarter of a 58-46 win in front of a near-capacity crowd at Summit, extending the Eagles winning streak to eight Friday night.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Darline Carroll Shaffer

Darline Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Liberty Hospital. Darline was born on June 4, 1927, in Lebanon, the daughter of LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. She was first united in marriage to Earl Carroll of Lebanon on January 26, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1988. She was then united in marriage to Robert Shaffer of Liberty on January 16, 1990; he preceded her in death on November 17, 2020.
ORRICK, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Judith "Judy" Anne Davis

Judith "Judy" Anne Davis, age 83, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on January 22, 2023. Arrangements: Floral Hills Funeral Home.
LIBERTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Can February get snowier? (FRI-1/27)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weird month of January continues to draw to a close. We’re running 9 degrees above average and it’s our warmest January (so far) since 2006. We’ve had 3 inches of snow and will likely finish the month below average. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeinstitute.org

On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
smeharbinger.net

Ready for enrollment: More about 5 new courses being offered in the 23-24 school year

Students will begin requesting classes for the next school year starting Jan. 31. Added to the 160-page document of course options are five new classes: English Language Arts College Now Honors, Plant and Soil Science, Public Relations and Media, IB Philosophy and IB Environmental Systems and Societies . ELA 4...
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

