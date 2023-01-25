ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Three Starters Against Rival Celtics

Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off a five-game road trip this Saturday with a national broadcast appearance against the East's top team, the Boston Celtics, but LA may be without three of its best players in the matchup. Michael Corvo of ClutchSports reports that All-Star power forward LeBron James and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Still Talking To Spurs About Potential Trades

Your Los Angeles Lakers may have already upgraded their roster with an in-season trade, but they still have several assets left to burn, should they elect to do so. The addition of power forward Rui Hachimura, an athletic catch-and-shoot option beyond the arc with some intriguing (but as yet untapped) defensive upside, should be an immediate upgrade for LA over the relatively useless corpse of Kendrick Nunn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

The Atlanta Hawks took their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers less than three weeks ago. Atlanta blew a 17-point lead, falling behind by as much as 11 points, before rallying back to win the road game. Since then, both teams have won the majority of their...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Candace Parker Announces She Will Sign With Aces

One of the greatest players in WNBA history is headed west once again. Forward Candace Parker will sign with the Aces, she announced on her Instagram Saturday afternoon. The announcement came at the end of a lengthy post reflecting on her two-year stint with the Sky—her hometown team—from 2021-22. Before that, she played 13 years with the Sparks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Out of Top 5 in Pre Spring Training MLB Lineup Rankings

The Dodgers were considered the most feared team heading into the 2022 season. However, with the huge roster turnover it may not come as a surprise to see them out of the top five. In ESPN's latest pre-Spring Training rankings, the Dodgers come in as the sixth-best lineup heading into...
Wichita Eagle

Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever

The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month. Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in...
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?

The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023

The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
DETROIT, MI

