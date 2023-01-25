Your Los Angeles Lakers may have already upgraded their roster with an in-season trade, but they still have several assets left to burn, should they elect to do so. The addition of power forward Rui Hachimura, an athletic catch-and-shoot option beyond the arc with some intriguing (but as yet untapped) defensive upside, should be an immediate upgrade for LA over the relatively useless corpse of Kendrick Nunn.

