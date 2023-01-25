Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Rise as Traders Digest Fed's Smaller Quarter-Point Hike
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade higher on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's smaller rate hike of 25 basis points and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged inflation is falling. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at...
NBC San Diego
Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise, Propelled by Meta Shares
S&P 500 futures advanced Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the latest interest rate hike and commentary from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the broad index added 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1%, helped by Meta shares. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 9 points, near flat.
NBC San Diego
Chip Stocks Rally on Optimistic AMD Earnings and Fed's Signal That Inflation Is Easing
Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom rose on Wednesday after positive AMD earnings on Tuesday. The stocks also gained momentum following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point. Although the Fed said it expects ongoing rate increases, it also said that inflation...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. General Motors — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
NBC San Diego
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta, Align Technology, E.L.F Beauty and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Meta — The Facebook parent jumped 17% after the company announced a $40 billion stock buyback when reporting quarterly results. Meta beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, according to Refinitiv. Meta also said it lost $13.7 billion in 2022 in the business unit responsible for the metaverse. Google parent Alphabet added 3.7%, while Amazon gained 2%.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Investors Need to Have Conviction and Take Advantage of ‘Mistaken Selling'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to block out the market bears, and use their missteps to bolster their own portfolios. Stocks rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the central bank’s February meeting that inflation has started to cool down.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says J.M. Smucker Is the Only New ‘Dividend Aristocrat' Worth Buying
CNBC's Jim Cramer said investors should consider adding J.M. Smucker stock to their shopping list. Nordson, C.H. Robinson and J.M. Smucker qualified for the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and will be added to the index on Feb. 1, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said earlier this month. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Peloton, Snap, AMD, Electronic Arts & More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Peloton — The fitness equipment maker jumped more than 5% in the premarket after reporting fiscal second quarter revenue of $792.7 million, above a Refinitiv forecast of $710 million. Peloton said its net loss narrowed year over year and subscription revenue was higher than sales of the product.
NBC San Diego
Bond King Jeffrey Gundlach Says He Expects One More Fed Rate Hike
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said he sees one additional rate hike from the Federal Reserve before the central bank ends its tightening cycle. "I think one more," Gundlach said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "I think it's tough to make the statement 'ongoing increases' with an 's' at the end of the word 'increase' and do zero unless you had very substantial change in economic conditions."
NBC San Diego
Full Recap of the Federal Reserve's Rate Hike and Chairman Jerome Powell's News Conference
The Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage point, as was widely expected. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell then held a news conference, in which he said that the economy's disinflationary process had started. To be sure, Powell added that it's premature to declare victors against inflation.
NBC San Diego
AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
NBC San Diego
Iron Ore Prices Could Rally as One Leading Producer Remains Reluctant to Share, Analyst Says
Exports of iron ore out of India are set to remain low as the world's fourth-largest producer reserves more of the commodity for its domestic use, according to commodity intelligence service Kpler. "Indian iron ore exports … have really come off in the last few months. And that is quite...
NBC San Diego
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
NBC San Diego
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
NBC San Diego
Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow
Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
NBC San Diego
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC San Diego
Peloton CEO Doesn't Care That Equipment Is Losing Money, Sees Path Forward in the App
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told investors he isn't concerned that its Bikes, Treads and Rows lost money during its holiday quarter. McCarthy touted the company's mobile app, which features on-demand fitness classes from Peloton instructors. The pricey exercise machines posted a negative gross margin for the holiday quarter, but the...
NBC San Diego
GM to Invest $650 Million in a Lithium Company to Support Its Electric Vehicle Business
General Motors said it plans to invest $650 million in the lithium production company Lithium Americas. Lithium is a critical component of batteries for electric vehicles. GM will get exclusive access to the first phase of lithium production and the right of first offer on the second phase of lithium production that will come out of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
NBC San Diego
Google's Ex-CEO Eric Schmidt Tapped for Federal Biotech Commission That Allows Members to Keep Biotech Investments
The commission doesn't require its members to divest their own personal biotech investments — even as they help shape U.S. policy overseeing the industry. Schmidt holds stakes in several biotech companies through a venture capital firm known as First Spark Ventures. The former Google CEO is in a position...
Comments / 0