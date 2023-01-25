CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has played for three different franchises, but no locker room has felt closer than this one in Cincinnati. "You don't see this a whole lot in the NFL," Hurst said. "This togetherness it's mostly when you're with a team it's position groups that tend to stick together, but here it doesn't matter, everyone is friendly, everyone's hanging out, and everyone loves each other it's why we have so much success on the field."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO