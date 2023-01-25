ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team's arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future

The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Reportedly Dating Female College Athlete

As soon as the season ended for the Cowboys, word broke that Dak Prescott had been dealing with the breakup of his girlfriend. Now, he and Natalie Buffett, his girlfriend of about two years, actually broke up last March. The New York Post broke the news, albeit months after it happened. And in a story published Thursday, the Post said that Prescott is moving on with a college swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch.
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys NFL Draft Re-Do: Tyler Smith vs. Packers WR Christian Watson?

The aftermath of the NFL's Divisional playoffs have those who lost looking back with regret ... not to last weekend, but to the spring. The 2022 NFL Draft has featured no shortage of instant postseason heroes, with Jordan Davis, Trent McDuffie, and Brock Purdy all set to play for their Super Bowl dreams in Sunday's Conference Championship Game proceedings. Some teams, however, are left with bitter regrets, particularly those who came up just short in the ongoing postseason.
DALLAS, TX
Distractify

NFL Quarterback Dak Prescott Was Raised by Dallas Cowboys Loving Parents

We don't think anyone has had a more chaotic week than Dak Prescott. Not only did the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently fall short in the NFL playoffs, but the entire world just learned he and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, are no longer together. However, the two-time Pro Bowler seems to be handling the loss and breakup pretty well since several reports claim he's now dating 20-year-old LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Hayden Hurst Hints At Desire To Stay In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has played for three different franchises, but no locker room has felt closer than this one in Cincinnati. "You don't see this a whole lot in the NFL," Hurst said. "This togetherness it's mostly when you're with a team it's position groups that tend to stick together, but here it doesn't matter, everyone is friendly, everyone's hanging out, and everyone loves each other it's why we have so much success on the field."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Chiefs

Information on today's game can be seen below. TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote &All Bengals publisher James Rapien. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever

The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month. Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in...
Wichita Eagle

Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Cowboys coach makes major decision about future

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be looking for a new defensive coordinator anytime soon. Dan Quinn announced Thursday that he’s staying with the Cowboys and won’t pursue any head coaching vacancies that remain in the league. #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources. Quinn was a top candidate Read more... The post Cowboys coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Ease up with the Dak Prescott discourse; Bills' coaches aren't the problem; and ranking the (bad) head coach openings

The finish line is in sight, folks. There are three games left on the NFL schedule before the offseason hits. This a great time for us to pause, reflect and not overreact to the NFL action that just graced our televisions. Let’s slow down and try to appreciate all the work that goes into being good enough to make it this far in the season. (And make some fun of teams still looking for head coaches.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy