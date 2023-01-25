Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Boeing added 15,000 jobs in 2022, with more hiring ahead
Boeing’s trajectory as it strives to dig out of a deep hole is strangely the inverse of the giant tech companies. Google, Microsoft, and Meta all made billions every quarter last year and are now busily laying off tens of thousands of employees. Boeing lost $5.1 billion in 2022,...
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 12 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
China's 'reusable' hypersonic missile interceptor inspired by MIT & NASA
The unmanned aircraft with an air-breathing engine, can fly greater than five times the speed of sound, claim the researchers.
Is China’s shrinking population an economic cause for alarm in the US?
Data released recently by the Chinese government shows its population has begun to shrink and that has some economists worried about the global economy. China has powered the world's economy for decades with cheap labor and billions of products. However, in recent years, many U.S. companies have moved operations out...
