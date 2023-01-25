ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon Soars 8% Ahead of zkEVM Network Update

Investors are pouring into MATIC ahead of a new update that could improve Polygon’s ability to scale and integrate with Ethereum. Polygon’s native MATIC token has soared 8.3% overnight to $1.08, as per CoinGecko data, while the overall crypto market cap has held steady above the key $1 trillion mark.
Crypto Firm Matrixport Slashes Headcount by 10%

Billionaire Jihan Wu is downsizing the firm’s marketing division amid reports of leadership changes at Matrix Asset Management. Matrixport, a Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm, has confirmed with Decrypt that it is making reductions in its marketing department, impacting 10% of its nearly 300-person workforce. The company was...
Bitcoin Jumps 11% in the Week, Ethereum Continues Green Streak

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have consolidated over the week as the broader crypto market continues to enjoy a bullish spell. January has been a break-out month for Bitcoin and Ethereum amid a biting crypto winter that has seen layoffs and bankruptcy filings. After a minor correction that sent Bitcoin (BTC)...

