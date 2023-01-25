Read full article on original website
Polygon Soars 8% Ahead of zkEVM Network Update
Investors are pouring into MATIC ahead of a new update that could improve Polygon’s ability to scale and integrate with Ethereum. Polygon’s native MATIC token has soared 8.3% overnight to $1.08, as per CoinGecko data, while the overall crypto market cap has held steady above the key $1 trillion mark.
Argo Blockchain Lawsuit Alleges Bitcoin Miner ‘Misrepresented’ Pre-IPO Finances
The suit alleges that Argo failed to properly disclose risks surrounding energy costs and network issues at the time of the IPO. Investors in Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain have slapped the firm with a class-action lawsuit, accusing it of making false claims pre-IPO. The London-based firm raised $112.5 million...
Crypto Firm Matrixport Slashes Headcount by 10%
Billionaire Jihan Wu is downsizing the firm’s marketing division amid reports of leadership changes at Matrix Asset Management. Matrixport, a Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm, has confirmed with Decrypt that it is making reductions in its marketing department, impacting 10% of its nearly 300-person workforce. The company was...
Bitcoin Jumps 11% in the Week, Ethereum Continues Green Streak
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have consolidated over the week as the broader crypto market continues to enjoy a bullish spell. January has been a break-out month for Bitcoin and Ethereum amid a biting crypto winter that has seen layoffs and bankruptcy filings. After a minor correction that sent Bitcoin (BTC)...
