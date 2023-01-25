Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
Experts discuss power outages caused by winter weather
Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas after a winter storm brought heavy snow Tuesday night.
5newsonline.com
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
Northwest Arkansas communities taking a snow break
All over Northwest Arkansas communities gathered together to play outside in the snow.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Over 1,500 still without power around Fayetteville
Over 1,500 homes and businesses were still without power in the greater Fayetteville area Thursday afternoon after a winter storm hit the region earlier in the week. Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 1,584 outages in Washington County, and Ozarks Electric Cooperative listed 10 customers without power in Fayetteville as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas to open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday
The University of Arkansas will open on a delayed schedule on Thursday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather. Buses began runnning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, campus will open at 9:30 a.m., and on-campus classes will also begin at 9:30 a.m. IT Services, Blackboard Help, University Recreation/HPER, Dining, Arkansas Union &...
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
Fort Smith Mayor McGill to host state of the city address at UAFS
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host mayor George McGill's 2023 State of the City Address on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Windgate Art & Design Theater, located at 535 N. Waldron Road. The event is free and open to...
Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic in West Fork
A multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic on Jan. 26 in West Fork.
Washington County IT Director fired for ‘violating policy’
The Washington County director of information has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins confirmed Friday.
KHBS
NWA NAACP, Fayetteville police respond to violent arrest of Tyre Nichols
The president of the NWA NAACP and the Fayetteville police chief are responding after video was released of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. Dr. Coby Davis, the president of the NWA NAACP, said...
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free Sealant Clinic for Children on Feb. 18
Jan. 27, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Sealant Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for children 5-17...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
Purina Presents: Meet Flannel in Pet of the Week
We love finding animals forever homes in our community and this week, we'd like to introduce you to Flannel from Springdale Animal Services.
KHBS
FORMAT Festival returning to Bentonville for a second year
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After seeing a pleasant turnout in 2022, the FORMAT Festival announced that it will be returning to Bentonville for the second year in a row. The three-day event features 75-plus performances from a variety of local and global acts. The music festival announced its dates for...
KHBS
Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16
ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
