Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Over 1,500 still without power around Fayetteville

Over 1,500 homes and businesses were still without power in the greater Fayetteville area Thursday afternoon after a winter storm hit the region earlier in the week. Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 1,584 outages in Washington County, and Ozarks Electric Cooperative listed 10 customers without power in Fayetteville as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

University of Arkansas to open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday

The University of Arkansas will open on a delayed schedule on Thursday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather. Buses began runnning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, campus will open at 9:30 a.m., and on-campus classes will also begin at 9:30 a.m. IT Services, Blackboard Help, University Recreation/HPER, Dining, Arkansas Union &...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

FORMAT Festival returning to Bentonville for a second year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After seeing a pleasant turnout in 2022, the FORMAT Festival announced that it will be returning to Bentonville for the second year in a row. The three-day event features 75-plus performances from a variety of local and global acts. The music festival announced its dates for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Elkins woman killed in car crash on State Highway 16

ELKINS, Ark. — An Elkins woman was killed when her car went off the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police. Hilda Stinson, 83, was driving a 2013 Mercedez-Benz east on State Highway 16 shortly before noon on Monday, according to the report. The car...
ELKINS, AR

