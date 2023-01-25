Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
A Massive Amount of Tornadoes Just Confirmed From Thursday’s Severe Weather in Southeast
Recovery and search efforts continued in the southeast on Friday after over 30 tornadoes touched down. The string of storms took the lives of at least nine people and left behind a path of destruction. According to new reports, at least 35 tornadoes were recorded across three states, including Kentucky,...
At least 8 dead after tornadoes rip across the South
Officials in both Alabama and Georgia issued emergency declarations following the deadly storms on Thursday that left many communities damaged and without power. At least eight fatalities were confirmed following a severe weather outbreak that spawned multiple destructive tornadoes across the southern United States on Thursday, including in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.
Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley
As California finally sees relief after weeks of unrelenting rain, wind and snow, a snowstorm is moving over the upper Midwest and extends through the central U.S.
msn.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?
For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday
The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
AOL Corp
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday
A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
Winter storm watch issued for northwest Arkansas; up to 8 inches of snow possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon to midnight for northwest and western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
AOL Corp
Nearly 3 million people under tornado watch; parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas affected
Parts of the South are under tornado advisories Wednesday, less than one week after a deadly tornado outbreak hit the region. The National Weather Service has issued several tornado advisories for parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, with strong winds expected throughout the latter states, as well as parts of western Mississippi.
News Channel 25
Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere
25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unload in Texas, Northeast
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather is expected to unfold in portions of the South, Midwest and Northeast this week. Residents and motorists in the affected areas should stay alert with weather forecasts and announcements as the winter storm would become extremely dangerous and challenging for motorists. The...
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
