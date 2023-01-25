ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

At least 8 dead after tornadoes rip across the South

Officials in both Alabama and Georgia issued emergency declarations following the deadly storms on Thursday that left many communities damaged and without power. At least eight fatalities were confirmed following a severe weather outbreak that spawned multiple destructive tornadoes across the southern United States on Thursday, including in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?

For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday

The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
TENNESSEE STATE
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday

A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 25

Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere

25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Winter Storm Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unload in Texas, Northeast

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather is expected to unfold in portions of the South, Midwest and Northeast this week. Residents and motorists in the affected areas should stay alert with weather forecasts and announcements as the winter storm would become extremely dangerous and challenging for motorists. The...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere thunderstorms in the South could...
GEORGIA STATE

