Illinois State

Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team's arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games

A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Mike McCarthy Press Conference Scheduled

JAN 26 PFT 'BEHIND THE SCENES' The Cowboys have given every indication that they are keeping coach Mike McCarthy. But ProFootballTalk.com - as it so often does - has other, more conspiratorial ideas. The Cowboys have "parted ways'' (i.e., fired) a number of assistant coaches. All of this is painful....
MICHIGAN STATE

