New Brunswick, NJ

29-year-old woman charged after allegedly posing as high school student

By Meredith Deliso, Alexandra Faul
ABC News
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman fraudulently posed as a high school student for several days after allegedly filing false documents, school officials and police said.

The incident was announced during a New Brunswick School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Google Maps Street View - PHOTO: In this screen grab from Google Maps, New Brunswick High School is shown in New Brunswick, N.J.

The woman attended New Brunswick High School for four days last week before staff uncovered the "ruse," New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson said during the meeting. She was barred from district property and "all the appropriate authorities were immediately notified," Johnson said.

"This is an unfortunate event," he said.

The New Brunswick Police Department said Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged on Tuesday with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.

"Specifically, Ms. Shin provided a false birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high-school student," the police department said in a statement.

New Brunswick Today - PHOTO: During a New Brunswick School Board meeting, school administrators reveal that a woman allegedly filed false documents to pose as a student, Jan. 24, 2023.

Students in New Jersey are able to attend school on a provisional basis and have 30 days to confirm their identity before they're declared ineligible to attend classes.

The woman gained provisional admittance to the high school last week after allegedly filing false documents last week, according to Johnson. Staff members discovered the "deception" during their vetting process, he said.

School officials contacted students who may have encountered the fake student, Johnson said.

"We have told our students to refrain from having any further contact with her either remotely or in person," he said.

In light of the incident, the district is going to examine its enrollment processes to "better look for fake documentation," he added.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told ABC News it is not currently investigating the incident.

The New Brunswick Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the case, including a possible motive.

ABC News was unable to reach Shin or an attorney on her behalf.

Comments / 229

panda421
3d ago

How in the hell did she fake her way in?? Did she have fake parents or what? How exactly did they find out she wasn’t who she said she was? I need details 🥴

Reply(15)
43
Jamar Collins
3d ago

So you know how they're remaking EVERY Classic movie from the 90'S maybe she was trying to get her Billy Madison on 🤷🏾‍♂️ " Back 2 School Back 2 School to prove to my dad that im not a fool! I've got my lunch ! My shoes tied tight! I hope i don't get in a fight oooohhhh Back 2 School!!!!"🤣🤣🤣 WTF Is 2023 doing to us already 😒

Reply
21
shasta L
2d ago

Maybe she’s trying to figure out how they teach and if the school is a joke and the if teachers do their job. Since there’s so many illiterate kids coming out of school and they can’t read or write when they finish school.

Reply
11
 

