Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
Automakers Renault, Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal
TOKYO — (AP) — Nissan and Renault have changed their mutual cross-shareholdings equal at 15%, ironing out a source of conflict in the Japan-French auto alliance. Renault Group will transfer 28.4% of the Nissan shares it owns into a French trust, so its stake will be the same 15% that Nissan Motor Co. has in the French automaker.
Ryanair reports bumper profits as it enjoys ‘pent-up travel demand’
Ryanair has reported profits of 211 million euro (£185 million) for the last three months, nearly triple its profits for the same period pre-Covid.The budget airline said “pent-up travel demand” over the October half-term and Christmas holidays has led to a bumper quarter.For the same quarter pre-Covid, it made 88 million euro (£77 million) and this year it said passenger numbers are 7% higher than before the pandemic, with 38.4 million using the airline from October-December.Ryanair has also announced 230 new routes and said it is expanding in Italy, Poland, Ireland and Spain, while more than 95% of crews have...
Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India
NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — India’s Adani Group, run by Asia’s richest man, has hit back at a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it “malicious”, “baseless” and full of “selective misinformation.”. Shares in the conglomerate have suffered massive...
Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024
Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to reset Australia’s wider cultural strategy, spanning arts, culture and entertainment. The biggest thrust of “Revive” is centered on First Nations voices and cultural workers. The document argues that Australians are now more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than on traditional broadcasting, that subscription-VOD is an industry worth over A$2.4 billion...
China's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children
Beijing, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate.
South Korea drops indoor anti-COVID mask mandate, infection fears linger
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday scrapped a face mask mandate for most indoor public places in a major step to loosen COVID-19 rules, but many residents opted to keep wearing coverings due to lingering concerns over infections.
Thousands of offshore companies with UK property still not stating real owners
Imminent deadline to sign up to Companies House register aimed at flushing out secretive owners will be missed by many firms
U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.
Girl, 9 years old, discovers rare prehistoric megalodon tooth in Maryland waters: 'I couldn't believe it'
Molly Sampson, a fourth grader from Prince Frederick, Maryland, found a 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth on Christmas in a bay near Calvert Cliffs. Her family had it checked by a paleontologist.
Asian shares mixed after last week's gains on Wall Street
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were trading mixed in Asia on Monday after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Friday, capping a third week of gains out of the last four. Tokyo and Shanghai rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney fell. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 3.8%. Attention...
Red Memory by Tania Branigan review – the Cultural Revolution up close
In the 1990s, something odd happened in Beijing’s burgeoning fine dining scene. Among the chic eateries, restaurants emerged with very simple dishes: meat and vegetables cooked in plain style with few frills. The diners were not there just for the cuisine, but to relive the experience of a period generally considered a disaster: the Cultural Revolution of 1966-76. The plain dishes were meant to invoke a time of restrained, austere living, when people thought of the collective rather than the individual. Only the sky-high prices reminded diners that they were living in a time of Chinese capitalism.
China's Factory Activity Likely Contracted More Slowly in January
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity in January is expected to have contracted more slowly than in December, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, with production hampered as workers continued to fall sick after the government dismantled its "zero-COVID" regime." While the "exit wave" of infections passed through the population and...
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
The Wire review – locals deal with razor-sharp border fence in migrant study
Documentary sheds light on responses to a fence designed to keep migrants of the EU Schengen area, a dizzyingly complex issue
I'm a successful female minority truck driver. California's AB5 forced me to leave the state I love
When the California legislature began debating Assembly Bill 5 – a law effectively banning independent contractors in trucking – my dream was put in jeopardy.
Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya's growing capital?
As clean water runs short, one of Africa's fastest growing cities is struggling to balance the needs of creating jobs and protecting the environment, and the population of over 4 million feels the strain
