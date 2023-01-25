ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
JANESVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Man Sentenced To Prison In Multi-State Drug Trafficking Case

A Madison man is headed to federal prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Charlie Goodwin was sentenced this week to eleven years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison says Goodwin was arrested back in 2021 after...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Charlie Goodwin, 34, pleaded guilty in October to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Officials said Goodwin sold a pound of the drugs to a confidential source in exchange for $3,000. The source was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

More Details on Shooting in Iowa County

More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash

Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns

OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon police used a Taser on a man Tuesday after they said he refused to cooperate with them. Police were called to the 100 block of East Richards Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man standing on the sidewalk holding a gun at his side.
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Man Arrested Twice

A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
DARLINGTON, WI
seehafernews.com

U.S. Marshals Join Search For Suspect In Madison Murder

The U.S. Marshals are now part of the search for a murder suspect from Madison who is one the run. Charvis Blue is facing homicide charges for his role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Madison’s north side last July. He hasn’t been seen since. Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison community members react to the death of Tyre Nichols

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A mom who raised three Black sons and a Black clinical psychologist explained its effects. Andreal Davis said the death of Nichols hurts. “How can you do...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy