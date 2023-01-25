Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
Channel 3000
Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
seehafernews.com
Madison Man Sentenced To Prison In Multi-State Drug Trafficking Case
A Madison man is headed to federal prison for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Charlie Goodwin was sentenced this week to eleven years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison says Goodwin was arrested back in 2021 after...
Has the Madison Police Department generally stopped identifying the race of suspects in crime alerts?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In a statement, Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said the department has stopped...
fox47.com
Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Charlie Goodwin, 34, pleaded guilty in October to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Officials said Goodwin sold a pound of the drugs to a confidential source in exchange for $3,000. The source was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
nbc15.com
“As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Appalled,” “outraged,” “heartbroken” and “angry” are the words Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett used to describe his initial reaction to the body cam video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers. “As a human being, it...
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
spectrumnews1.com
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
fox47.com
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief reacts to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
nbc15.com
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash
Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs. Police said […]
Channel 3000
Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns
OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon police used a Taser on a man Tuesday after they said he refused to cooperate with them. Police were called to the 100 block of East Richards Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man standing on the sidewalk holding a gun at his side.
x1071.com
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
Channel 3000
Woman, man arrested with more than 7 kilograms of cocaine in vehicle, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office says
NEWVILLE, Wis. -- A 69-year-old driver and her 47-year-old passenger were arrested on drug charges after law enforcement found more than seven kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle near Newville Tuesday evening, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said a deputy and his...
seehafernews.com
U.S. Marshals Join Search For Suspect In Madison Murder
The U.S. Marshals are now part of the search for a murder suspect from Madison who is one the run. Charvis Blue is facing homicide charges for his role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Madison’s north side last July. He hasn’t been seen since. Madison...
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
fox47.com
No weapon, no DNA: What went into a guilty jury verdict for Marcus Randle El
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- On Tuesday, Marcus Randle El was found guilty of two counts of first degree intentional homicide, along with two other weapons related charges in the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory back in February 2020. The defense argued that no murder weapon and a lack of...
WIFR
Police investigate a shooting in Rockford, adult male sustained injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male was shot in the 200 block of West State Street Saturday morning and is being treated at a local hospital, according to a tweet by Rockford Police. Witnesses say gunshots were heard around 12:30 in the morning, with multiple businesses in the area...
nbc15.com
Madison community members react to the death of Tyre Nichols
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A mom who raised three Black sons and a Black clinical psychologist explained its effects. Andreal Davis said the death of Nichols hurts. “How can you do...
