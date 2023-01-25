We all have our go-to spots for dinner, take-out, and everything in between — but sometimes it’s good to shake things up and try something new and delicious. Venturing away from the familiar can be a good idea because it could very well end up being a new fave. And today we’re talking zesty, comforting, warm, and absolutely delicious Cuban food from Rebecca’s in historic Edgewater, New Jersey. Located just a few miles north of Hoboken, this intimate, cozy restaurant is open for lunch and dinner or for hosting events. Not only does Rebecca’s serve the tastiest, most authentic Cuban dishes, but it’s BYOB — so you can bring your favorite bottles of wine or beverage. Whether you’re dining with friends, family, or your significant other, this one-of-a-kind North Jersey restaurant is worth visiting + can accommodate any of your dining needs. Keep reading for a deeper look into Rebecca’s in Edgewater, NJ and get a peak at what you can expect to find on the menu.

