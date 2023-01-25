ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

hobokengirl.com

An Inside Look at Barre3 — Now Open in Downtown Jersey City

Staying physically active is always easier (and more fun) if you do it with friends, which is one reason why group fitness classes are so popular. Barre3 Jersey City recently opened in downtown Jersey City at 10 Provost Street and we could not be more excited to welcome this studio to Hudson County. Keep reading to learn more about how the new JC barre studio works to connect your mind with your body + Team HG’s recent visit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

After Delays, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Set to Open in Hoboken This February

It’s been a while since Hoboken’s newest dumpling shop, Brooklyn Dumpling, shared an update about its opening date. Back in the fall, there were talks of it opening within the month as it had passed its health inspection on September 21st, but it appears it’s finally coming to fruition. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will *officially* open its Hoboken doors Thursday, February 16th. Read on to learn more about Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, opening in Hoboken at 514 Washington Street.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Plant-Based Cookie Bar Brand ‘Chookie’ Launches in NJ

Chookie, a cookie brand that launched during the pandemic, first made its mark in Jersey City by appearing at the holiday market. It has already made a social impact by spreading gratitude in the community. The plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free cookie bar comes in three inaugural flavors and can be shipped nationwide. Read on to learn more about Chookie.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Rebecca’s in Edgewater: A BYOB Cuban Restaurant

We all have our go-to spots for dinner, take-out, and everything in between — but sometimes it’s good to shake things up and try something new and delicious. Venturing away from the familiar can be a good idea because it could very well end up being a new fave. And today we’re talking zesty, comforting, warm, and absolutely delicious Cuban food from Rebecca’s in historic Edgewater, New Jersey. Located just a few miles north of Hoboken, this intimate, cozy restaurant is open for lunch and dinner or for hosting events. Not only does Rebecca’s serve the tastiest, most authentic Cuban dishes, but it’s BYOB — so you can bring your favorite bottles of wine or beverage. Whether you’re dining with friends, family, or your significant other, this one-of-a-kind North Jersey restaurant is worth visiting + can accommodate any of your dining needs. Keep reading for a deeper look into Rebecca’s in Edgewater, NJ and get a peak at what you can expect to find on the menu.
EDGEWATER, NJ

