The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
police1.com
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
tourcounsel.com
Harborplace Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
Harborplace Mall maynot have a very wide commercial offer compared to other shopping centers on the list. However, on this site you can find what you need to go shopping, eat something delicious and spend a pleasant afternoon. Featured Shopping Stores: H&M, Neighborhoods, Crystal Cove. Restaurants: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.,...
Maryland leaders react to police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage showing five officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. As a result, numerous Maryland leaders react.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
southbmore.com
Orioles Players to Guest Bartend at Checkerspot Brewery Next Saturday
As part of the Baltimore Orioles’ ‘Birdland Caravan,’ some Orioles players will be guest bartending at Checkerspot Brewing Company on Saturday, February 4th. Well welcome to the Orioles Happy Hour at Checkerspot!. Saturday, February 4th from 4-6pm your very own Orioles players will pour YOU a Checkerspot...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s landfill in White Marsh, an unincorporated community just west of aptly named Bird River which drains into Gunpowder River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. These massive flocks of birds from a murder of crows to a colony of seagulls are doing what birds do: pooping and eating, then dropping landfill trash in nearby neighborhoods.
Wbaltv.com
Blue Ribbon Project helps support foster children, families in Anne Arundel County
EDGEWATER, Md. — There is a shortage of foster parents in Anne Arundel County, but an organization is working to ensure foster children still have the resources they need. Entering foster care can be a sad and scary time for children. Taylor Pyles knows from experience as he grew up in foster care in Anne Arundel County. He is now the founder and executive director of the Blue Ribbon Project, which is dedicated to serving abused and neglected children and provide support to foster parents.
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
Navy Training Danger Zones to Restrict Boating in Annapolis’s Whitehall Bay
The Navy is proposing new, permanent danger zones in and around Whitehall Bay, a well-traveled waterway that serves as the entrance to Mill Creek (home of the famous crab spot Cantler’s Riverside Inn),. In addition to two sections of Whitehall Bay, there would be a third danger zone on...
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County
Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
