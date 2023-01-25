Read full article on original website
Another Big Day At Helping Hand As Whitlock Raises $10,000
Paris, Tenn.–The tiny town of Whitlock came out in full force Saturday, raising an even $10,000 for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. That brings the grand total raised so far this year to $184,000. The cooks and bakers in Whitlock brought a wide variety of goodies to...
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
WestStar To Host Working Womens Conference
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program will host the 25th-annual Working Women’s Conference from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom on the UT Martin main campus. The $50 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
Paris Quota Learns About Behavioral Health
Paris, Tenn.–Gina Matlock, Community Champion and Medical Student Coordinator for the Henry County Medical Center spoke on Behavioral Health to the Paris Quotarians and guests this week. She won the Community Star Award in 2021 which is an award given out at the state level. She received this award...
ALStar African American Summit To Learn About Blue Oval City
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin WestStar Leadership Program and Alex Beene, assistant coordinator for the State of Tennessee, will host the first in-person ALStar African American Youth Leadership Summit on Jan. 31 at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson. The inaugural summit was held in 2021, and the conference was held virtually until this year.
West Tennessee Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Hosting February 2023 Program
West Tenn.– The American Advertising Federation West Tennessee, a chapter of The American Advertising Federation (AAF), will be hosting their February 2023 program on the topic of self-publishing. “The Myths, Misinformation and Magic of Self-publishing Today” will be moderated by Merry Brown. She and panelists, Tim Johnson, Lisa Smart...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
Baptist Cancer Center Earns National Accreditation From Commission on Cancer
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at Baptist Cancer Center-Union City. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, Baptist Cancer Center-Union City takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care. “This accomplishment benefits our cancer patients. Obtaining this accreditation means that the Baptist Cancer Center in Union City is consistently meeting a high set of standards,” said Skipper Bondurant, administrator and chief executive officer at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City.
Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
Delmus Lee Walker
Delmus Lee Walker, 90, of Bear Spring, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Diversicare in Dover, Tennessee. He was born Friday, November 25, 1932, to Clinton Lee and Lillie Mae (Glasgow) Walker. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 58 years, Ruby Walker; parents: Clinton Lee and Lillie Mae Walker; sisters: Helen Austin, and Nell Nelson, and brother:Charles Walker.
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
WestStar Leadership Has Busy 2023 So Far
Martin, Tenn.–The WestStar 2023 Class has been busy since its first session January 5 in Martin. So far, they have visited the new UT Martin Bromley Training Center, West Tennessee Animal Diagnostic Lab, and Rhodes Golf Center. They heard from Dr. Todd Winters about the Impact of Urban Expansion on Agriculture, and several UTM students telling why they chose their field of study. The class has enjoyed a day in Union City learning about agriculture and transportation and visited the Tyson Union City plant, only the second group to visit Tyson since the COVID pandemic. In photo are Henry County members Sheriff Josh Frey, Michael Sargeant and Sam Hutson. (UTM photo).
Blake Kennedy Selected For USDA Future Leaders Program
Murray, Ky.–The Hutson School of Agriculture in Murray State has announced that two of its students have been selected to attend the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum Future Leaders in Agriculture Program. They are Blake Kennedy of Puryear, an Agriculture Education Specialist graduate student; and Ellie McGowan of Freedonia, Ky.,...
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Basketball Homecoming Activities Highlight Week At UC
Union City, Tenn.–Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by...
Hopkinsville Firefighter Suffers Burns Battling Thursday Factory Fire
A firefighter was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system. A firefighter suffered first and second-degree...
