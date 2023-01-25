ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Taps 2023 Board, Officers

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 19, welcomed a new slate of officers and three new members to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jason Saltoun-Ebin, Deborah Samuel, and Michael Holland, with Eric Berg as president. Berg is the founding partner of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours

For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019

Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis

Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting

Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Recording Latinx Dance Histories

She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers Opening in Santa Maria, Goleta

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms. The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.24.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community

In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday

Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

