Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO