Noozhawk
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Taps 2023 Board, Officers
The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 19, welcomed a new slate of officers and three new members to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jason Saltoun-Ebin, Deborah Samuel, and Michael Holland, with Eric Berg as president. Berg is the founding partner of...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours
For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
Noozhawk
Applause for Franklin Elementary, Winner of California Exemplary Arts Education Award
Franklin Elementary was named one of 19 schools to win the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. Franklin Elementary is in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD). The California Department of Education selected schools that demonstrated an exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education. Franklin earned...
Noozhawk
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
Noozhawk
YMCA Opens Santa Barbara’s Only Center for Transitional-Age Clients Experiencing Homelessness
The first center for young adults ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness has opened at 701 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. The Haley Street Navigation Center is designed for transitional-age clients who are either experiencing homelessness or need help attaining basic needs such as food and clothing.
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Noozhawk
Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019
Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
Noozhawk
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Wins Exemplary Arts Education Award
Lompoc Unified School District’s Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy has been named a 2023 recipient of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. One of 19 schools to receive the honor, Los Berros will be celebrated at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February. Los...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis
Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Noozhawk
Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting
Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
Noozhawk
Recording Latinx Dance Histories
She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
Noozhawk
Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers Opening in Santa Maria, Goleta
A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms. The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
Noozhawk
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.24.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
Noozhawk
Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community
In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
Noozhawk
Opera Santa Barbara’s Premiere of ‘An American Dream’ Probes Dark Chapter in U.S. History
Opera Santa Barbara’s (OSB) exploration of contemporary American dramas continues in 2023 with the California premiere of “An American Dream” by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Lobero Theatre. Set in the Pacific Northwest during World War...
Noozhawk
Reflection and Gratitude 3 Years Into COVID-19 Pandemic: An Open Letter to the Community from Sansum Clinic
January 20th marked three years since the first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in the United States, followed a few short months later with the World Health Organization and CDC’s declaration of a global pandemic. At the time, none of us could have imagined how much our...
Noozhawk
Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday
Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
