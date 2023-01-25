Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware Gazette
Intel campus to be called One Ohio
NEW ALBANY — While the public may still refer to it as the Silicon Heartland or simply Intel, the tech company has a name for the semiconductor production plants it’s building next door in Licking County. Say hello to Ohio One. “The name is a nod to the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
WSYX ABC6
Chipotle looking to fill new jobs in Columbus, hiring 15,000 people across North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle announced Thursday that it is looking to fill new jobs in Columbus through a new hiring campaign. The popular chain is aiming to hire 15,000 new team members across North America in time for burrito season, which according to Chipotle starts in March and ends in May.
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
unioncountydailydigital.com
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
WSYX ABC6
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
Ohio Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
NBC4 Columbus
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call for justice in Tyre...
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Comments / 1