ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Delaware Gazette

Intel campus to be called One Ohio

NEW ALBANY — While the public may still refer to it as the Silicon Heartland or simply Intel, the tech company has a name for the semiconductor production plants it’s building next door in Licking County. Say hello to Ohio One. “The name is a nod to the...
NEW ALBANY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call for justice in Tyre...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy