Withee, WI

onfocus.news

Marshfield Boys Get WVC Win over D.C. Everest

Marshfield picked up a 56-42 win over D.C. Everest in Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball. D.C. Everest scoring: McFarlane 2, Hall 21, Priebe 6, Stuedemann 3. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 8, Kurth 7, Hinson 14, Lee 2, Pohl 9, Hanson 16.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Crandon outscores Abbotsford Boys Basketball

Crandon defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 85-68. Abbotsford scoring: B. Diedrich 25, Totzke 6, Schraufngel 6, Gomez 5, Hirsch 4, Bargender 3, A. Diedrich 19.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Athens Boys Run Past Edgar

Athens defeated Edgar in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball 76-44. Athens scoring: Sheahan 18, Wolf 6, Krause 2, Schaer 21, Komarek 20, Jahnke 9.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Boys Wallop Pittsville

Auburndale crushed Pittsville 63-21 in nonconference boys basketball. Auburndale scoring: Rachu 3, White Eagle 2, Cherney 2, Willfahrt 12, Weinfurter 12, Weber 7, Yeske 6, Raab 6, Scholl 5, Schmitt 2, Brown 1. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 1, Hardinger 4, Bowden 4, Getsinger 5, Millard 1, Da. Luther 3, Grossman 3.
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Sophia Coker Drops 26 in Athens’ Win over Rib Lake

Sophia Coker scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Athens in the Bluejays' 58-35 win over Rib Lake. Athens scoring: Lavicka 10, Hartwig 6, So. Coker 28, Ellenbecker 9, Sy. Coker 4, Diethelm 1. Rib Lake stats requested, not reported.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Pacelli Boys Defeat Antigo

The Pacelli Cardinals handled Antigo in nonconference boys basketball, 81-58. Cam Schurk scored 20 points and Jaydon Awe added 18 for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 2, Van Order 13, Mayer 9, Jeidy 1, Schurk 20, Martin 1, Awe 18, Flees 3, Eckendorf 14. Antigo stats requested, not reported.
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Colby Boys Thrash Gilman

Colby thrashed Gilman 85-51 in Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball. Colby scoring: Meyer 4, Rue 8, Robida 4, Ortega 7, Polivka 8, Morillon 3, M. Lopez 7, Healy 8, Wiese 17, Smith 4, Streveler 13, Zamora 2. Gilman scoring: Ustanowski 2, S. Syryczuk 4, A. Syryczuk 8, Winger 2, Wysocky 4,
COLBY, WI
onfocus.news

Strasman’s Double-Double Power Stevens Point past Wausau West

SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 2, Moe 1, Beadles 2, Nest 2. Next Game: Monday, January 30th vs New London at New London at 7:15pm. SPASH is 13-5 on the season and is 8-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Coach Terpstra Comments:. "Great Defensive effort. We played great defense and beat
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Pittsville Boys Get Win over Bowler

Pittsville thumped Bowler in CWC Boys Basketball, 72-48. Pittsville scoring: Bowden 19, Hardinger 11, Getsinger 11, Da. Luther 8, Dy. Luther 7, Haley 7, Redmond 6, Friday 3.
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Pacelli Hockey Co-op Defeats Wausau East/Merrill United

******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Edgar girls outscore Loyal

Edgar defeated Loyal 48-37 in nonconference girls basketball. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 3, Borchardt 23, Wirkus 6, Schnelle 4, Davis 7, Yonker 5.
EDGAR, WI
onfocus.news

Pacelli Boys Destroy Tri-County

Pacelli destroyed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 91-16. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 4, Birrenkott 4, Van Order 4, Mayer 10, Jeidy 6, Schurk 16, Martin 4, Awe 13, Miller 2, Flaker 4, Flees 9, Eckendorf 5. Tri-County stats requested, not reported.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Announcer 2023 Broadcasters: Gledhill(Concordia U. Chicago) Malayter(Arizona St.) Feerer(Ohio St)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.: The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce that Carter Gledhill, Cavan Malayter, and Joey Feerer will make up the 2023 broadcast team. Gledhill will return to Wisconsin Rapids for a second season and will be joined by Malayter for all 36 Rafter home games on the Northwoods League TV Network. Feerer will broadcast all 72 regular-season games on WFHR 97.5FM/1320AM.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Obituary for Janice Mae Shortt

Janice Mae Shortt, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 27 and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 26

Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

