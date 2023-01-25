Read full article on original website
Marshfield Boys Get WVC Win over D.C. Everest
Marshfield picked up a 56-42 win over D.C. Everest in Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball. D.C. Everest scoring: McFarlane 2, Hall 21, Priebe 6, Stuedemann 3. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 8, Kurth 7, Hinson 14, Lee 2, Pohl 9, Hanson 16.
Pittsville Wrestlers go 3-0 at Manawa Duals; Schooley, Damann, Behslich each Earn Two Pins
Crandon outscores Abbotsford Boys Basketball
Crandon defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 85-68. Abbotsford scoring: B. Diedrich 25, Totzke 6, Schraufngel 6, Gomez 5, Hirsch 4, Bargender 3, A. Diedrich 19.
Athens Boys Run Past Edgar
Athens defeated Edgar in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball 76-44. Athens scoring: Sheahan 18, Wolf 6, Krause 2, Schaer 21, Komarek 20, Jahnke 9.
Auburndale Boys Wallop Pittsville
Auburndale crushed Pittsville 63-21 in nonconference boys basketball. Auburndale scoring: Rachu 3, White Eagle 2, Cherney 2, Willfahrt 12, Weinfurter 12, Weber 7, Yeske 6, Raab 6, Scholl 5, Schmitt 2, Brown 1. Pittsville scoring: Redmond 1, Hardinger 4, Bowden 4, Getsinger 5, Millard 1, Da. Luther 3, Grossman 3.
Sophia Coker Drops 26 in Athens’ Win over Rib Lake
Sophia Coker scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Athens in the Bluejays' 58-35 win over Rib Lake. Athens scoring: Lavicka 10, Hartwig 6, So. Coker 28, Ellenbecker 9, Sy. Coker 4, Diethelm 1. Rib Lake stats requested, not reported.
Pacelli Boys Defeat Antigo
The Pacelli Cardinals handled Antigo in nonconference boys basketball, 81-58. Cam Schurk scored 20 points and Jaydon Awe added 18 for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 2, Van Order 13, Mayer 9, Jeidy 1, Schurk 20, Martin 1, Awe 18, Flees 3, Eckendorf 14. Antigo stats requested, not reported.
Colby Boys Thrash Gilman
Colby thrashed Gilman 85-51 in Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball. Colby scoring: Meyer 4, Rue 8, Robida 4, Ortega 7, Polivka 8, Morillon 3, M. Lopez 7, Healy 8, Wiese 17, Smith 4, Streveler 13, Zamora 2. Gilman scoring: Ustanowski 2, S. Syryczuk 4, A. Syryczuk 8, Winger 2, Wysocky 4,...
Strasman’s Double-Double Power Stevens Point past Wausau West
SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 2, Moe 1, Beadles 2, Nest 2. Next Game: Monday, January 30th vs New London at New London at 7:15pm. SPASH is 13-5 on the season and is 8-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Coach Terpstra Comments:. “Great Defensive effort. We played great defense and beat...
Pittsville Boys Get Win over Bowler
Pittsville thumped Bowler in CWC Boys Basketball, 72-48. Pittsville scoring: Bowden 19, Hardinger 11, Getsinger 11, Da. Luther 8, Dy. Luther 7, Haley 7, Redmond 6, Friday 3.
Pacelli Hockey Co-op Defeats Wausau East/Merrill United
Edgar girls outscore Loyal
Edgar defeated Loyal 48-37 in nonconference girls basketball. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 3, Borchardt 23, Wirkus 6, Schnelle 4, Davis 7, Yonker 5.
Pacelli Boys Destroy Tri-County
Pacelli destroyed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 91-16. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 4, Birrenkott 4, Van Order 4, Mayer 10, Jeidy 6, Schurk 16, Martin 4, Awe 13, Miller 2, Flaker 4, Flees 9, Eckendorf 5. Tri-County stats requested, not reported.
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Announcer 2023 Broadcasters: Gledhill(Concordia U. Chicago) Malayter(Arizona St.) Feerer(Ohio St)
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.: The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce that Carter Gledhill, Cavan Malayter, and Joey Feerer will make up the 2023 broadcast team. Gledhill will return to Wisconsin Rapids for a second season and will be joined by Malayter for all 36 Rafter home games on the Northwoods League TV Network. Feerer will broadcast all 72 regular-season games on WFHR 97.5FM/1320AM.
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com.
Marshfield’s Jensen, Medford/Colby’s Krause and Malchow Lead Area Gymnasts on Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association Honor Roll
Area gymnasts on the Wisconsin Gymnastics Association Honor Roll:. Gymnasts will now be recognized for attaining an 8.2 or above on an individual event. All Around scores of a 33.00 or above will also be recognized.
Obituary for Janice Mae Shortt
Janice Mae Shortt, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 27 and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
Wausau area births, Jan. 26
Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
