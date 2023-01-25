ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

5th Quarter: Rivalry night for a pair of teams in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’ve got another stacked night of high school hoops ahead of us! The boys and girls of mid-Michigan return to the hardwood tonight and we’ll have it covered for you from start to finish as always. The Big Game tonight was an easy choice. Pewamo-Westphalia is making the journey over to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Dewitt moves to 13-1 with win over Waverly

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt sophomore guard Tara Kurncz was a 1 person wrecking crew as the Panthers held off the Waverly Warriors 54-34 at DeWitt. The Panthers surged out to a 20-to-1 lead out of the gate but Waverly fought hard to cut the lead to 10 late in the second quarter.
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

Free testing still available as Michigan COVID numbers drop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID cases in Michigan are down for the fifth consecutive week. According to the CDC, 82 of Michigan’s 83 counties are at a low COVID level. Michigan reported 6,530 cases on Tuesday, the lowest number since April. As the new XBB.1.5 variant emerges and spreads through communities, it is not expected to impact COVID numbers due to its cold-like symptoms.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

High school snow carvers gear up for judging

John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Happy 186th Birthday, Michigan: 6 fun facts about the state

Known as the Mitten State, the Wolverine State or even the Great Lakes State — our beloved Michigan turns 186 today!. Here are some fun facts Michiganders can use to brag about their state. Surrounded by water. You are never more than 6 miles from a body of water...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE

