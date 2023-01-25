ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

KATV

Police respond to a 'disturbance with weapons' incident at a Benton gas station

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *UPDATE*. Benton police have arrested a man involved in the "disturbance with weapons" incident that occurred at a Benton gas station Thursday morning. Officials said prior to the officers' arrival, the suspected man fled the scene of Pilot but located but was located nearby and taken into custody with the assistance of the Bryant and Arkansas State Police Department officers.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One arrested after stabbing a man during an altercation in Benton

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department have arrested a 51-year-old man from Benton for stabbing another man. Police said they responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Oaks Road due to a disturbance on Wednesday. The disturbance turned out to be two male individuals who...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
MORRILTON, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Cancer Center Receives American Cancer Society Award

Congratulations to the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Cancer Center for being recognized by the American Cancer Society. They were named the Screening Provider of the Year and received the Transportation Grant Recognition. Our Cancer Center team set their sights on improving the lung cancer screening rates of patients in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CONWAY, AR
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Hot Springs (Arkansas)

The steamy pools might be the most famous places to visit in Hot Springs, but there are plenty of other attractions and activities in this southern delight. There’s a reason why more than two million tourists visit every year!. Nature lovers can enjoy lush mountain scenery with activities ranging...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR

