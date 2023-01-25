LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *UPDATE*. Benton police have arrested a man involved in the "disturbance with weapons" incident that occurred at a Benton gas station Thursday morning. Officials said prior to the officers' arrival, the suspected man fled the scene of Pilot but located but was located nearby and taken into custody with the assistance of the Bryant and Arkansas State Police Department officers.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO