Police’s message to parents after Russellville elementary students eat possible THC candy at school
Three Russellville School District elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating candy that possibly contained THC.
KATV
Two individuals arrested after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police Department announced they have arrested a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old after leading police in a vehicle pursuit. According to police the two individuals were taken in for their involvement in a shooting incident. The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Keathley...
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
Conway police make arrests in shooting that left 3 injured
Conway police arrested two men who they believe are connected to a shooting that left three people injured.
KATV
Police respond to a 'disturbance with weapons' incident at a Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *UPDATE*. Benton police have arrested a man involved in the "disturbance with weapons" incident that occurred at a Benton gas station Thursday morning. Officials said prior to the officers' arrival, the suspected man fled the scene of Pilot but located but was located nearby and taken into custody with the assistance of the Bryant and Arkansas State Police Department officers.
Benton police arrest man accused of shoplifting, stabbing truck stop employee
Benton police arrested a man Thursday after they said he stabbed an employee at a Pilot Travel Center during a shoplifting incident.
KATV
One arrested after stabbing a man during an altercation in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department have arrested a 51-year-old man from Benton for stabbing another man. Police said they responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Oaks Road due to a disturbance on Wednesday. The disturbance turned out to be two male individuals who...
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
Conway police ID victims in Saturday shooting, ask for public’s help locating suspect
Conway police have released the names of the two people killed in a weekend shooting and are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the case.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
Conway police make second arrest in weekend double homicide investigation
Conway police have arrested a second man in connection with a weekend double homicide investigation.
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Cancer Center Receives American Cancer Society Award
Congratulations to the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Cancer Center for being recognized by the American Cancer Society. They were named the Screening Provider of the Year and received the Transportation Grant Recognition. Our Cancer Center team set their sights on improving the lung cancer screening rates of patients in...
Parts of Arkansas experiencing a winter wonderland, some Pope County residents concerned
A winter wonderland swept across parts of the state, but some people in Pope County said they weren’t expecting it to be this much.
Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Hot Springs (Arkansas)
The steamy pools might be the most famous places to visit in Hot Springs, but there are plenty of other attractions and activities in this southern delight. There’s a reason why more than two million tourists visit every year!. Nature lovers can enjoy lush mountain scenery with activities ranging...
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
