ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Meteorologist Stacia Knight Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dnNF_0kRM9iUI00

News On 6's Stacia Knight announced the birth of her child, Camryn Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

Stacia shared photos of the baby girl on her Facebook page.

Congrats, Stacia!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Brian McKnight and Wife Announce New Baby's Birth

Brian McKnight has some exciting news to share. As PEOPLE reported, McKnight and his wife, Leilani, have welcomed a baby boy. This is the third child for the couple and the sixth for McKnight, who has three children from other relationships. McKnight and his wife announced the news via a...
Reality Tea

Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Sorrentino Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

There are few, and I mean FEW turnaround stories like the one Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino showed us. When Jersey Shore was in its heyday, Mike held court with a wild crew. And a lot of his more sordid antics were captured on camera by MTV. Mike’s penchant for the high life wound up almost […] The post Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Sorrentino Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'

"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
msn.com

Woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy

A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Spanish newspaper El Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
Ricky

The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac

A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
In Touch Weekly

Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Bear Brown: ‘He Is in the NICU’

It’s a boy! Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams gave birth and welcomed baby No. 2 with Bear Brown, but she shared that their child is in the NICU. “Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven, 23, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy