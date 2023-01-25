Meteorologist Stacia Knight Announces Birth Of Baby Girl
News On 6's Stacia Knight announced the birth of her child, Camryn Elizabeth, on Wednesday.
Stacia shared photos of the baby girl on her Facebook page.
Congrats, Stacia!
News On 6's Stacia Knight announced the birth of her child, Camryn Elizabeth, on Wednesday.
Stacia shared photos of the baby girl on her Facebook page.
Congrats, Stacia!
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0