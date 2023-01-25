Read full article on original website
CPD denies it has 13 active Oath Keepers members
The Chicago Police Department is denying a report from National Public Radio that says the Department has 13 active members of the Oath Keepers, an extremist right-wing group known for its white supremacist views and its involvement in the January 6 insurrection. A story by NPR and WNYC/Gothamist last November...
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
‘It Breaks My Heart:' Victims of Recent California Mass Shootings Honored at Chinatown Vigil
Community leaders and members of the public gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday evening in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood to remember those killed in the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay mass shootings. Attendees gathered in the frigid cold, reflecting on both tragedies and addressing concerns of mental health. "Today I...
Enter to win $2K for you and your loved one!
February is the month for ROMANCE, and Catch 35 wants to give you $2K for you and your loved one!. Celebrate the one you love at Catch 35 featuring the freshest seafood and from the farm dishes in Chicago and Naperville. One love – fresh seafood! Let’s get together at Catch 35 Chicago and Naperville. Coconut shrimp, seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, crispy calamari, and Szechuan scallops highlight the menu.
Black LGBTQ workers at Hostess claim discrimination, want jobs back
On June 15, 2022, Danyell Wallace went to punch in for her shift at the Hostess factory in the Galewood neighborhood of Chicago. When she walked in for what she thought was a normal shift, she said she was told by a security guard that Human Resources wanted to see her.
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
Chicago-Area Theaters to Offer Viewings of 10 Top Oscar-Nominated Films for Just $6
With the nominees for this year's upcoming Academy Awards recently announced, one movie theater chain is offering viewings of the 10 films nominated for "Best Picture" for $6. Regal Cinemas will be showing the 10 nominees in the days leading up to the 2023 Oscars, with screenings running from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, the date which the awards are scheduled for.
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Chicago FBI division says authorities are prepared against potential threats amid war on terror
SEAL Team raids on caves in Afghanistan turned up terrorist papers that had Chicago as a 9/11 target.
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
Chicago No. 3 city for downtown living
Downtown Chicago hasn’t just bounced back from the pandemic — it’s thriving. The city came in No. 3 on StorageCafe’s list of the best cities for downtown living. Chicago ranks seventh for the liveliest downtown entertainment scene, with so many popular theater and restaurant options. In turn, the area is diverse and full of desirable housing. But of course, that comes with a price tag. According to StorageCafe, 67% of the downtown apartment units are considered high-end. They’re also amenity-rich: 90% of downtown apartments include fitness centers, business centers and parking garages.
