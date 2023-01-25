Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
Channel 3000
The ultimate guide to secondhand shopping in Madison
Every secondhand shop I’ve ever experienced has the same smell. Some would call that first inward breath a mix of musky and dusty — I call it well-loved. Each storefront is full of wares someone else may have cherished, looking for a new home. Sometimes those shops are stacked floor to ceiling, while others are meticulously curated. Either way, a treasure hunt ensues for those eager to dive in.
Channel 3000
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
Channel 3000
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
Channel 3000
Design teams present final concepts for reimagined Lake Monona waterfront
Three design teams will present their ambitious visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at 6 p.m. Thursday at Madison’s Central Library. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Clair Alan Oren
Clair Alan Oren, age 89, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1933, in Madison, the son of Clarence and Nellie Oren. Clair graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1951 and then attended Luther...
Channel 3000
Dr. Stanley J. Sterling
Dr. Stanley J. Sterling, age 100, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his residence at Oak Park Place Assisted Living in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Stanley was born in Argentina to Seventh-day Adventist missionary parents and moved with them to Madison, Wis., when he was 18 months of age. He attended Bethel Academy in Arpin, Wis., followed by undergraduate studies at Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, Mich. He then was accepted into the U.S. Army accelerated program at the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry. Stanley married Lenore Hearn, his academy sweetheart, in 1945 and completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1947. Early in his dental career, he was called up for active service in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a medical officer and paratrooper during the Korean War.
Channel 3000
LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend
MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
Channel 3000
ALERT DAY today for accumulating snow, then bitterly cold by Monday night - Greg
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast through tonight for snow accumulations of three to seven inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Much colder temperatures are expected to follow this winter event. PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:. Snow will continue through this evening, with two to four inches likely...
Channel 3000
GiGi's Playhouse gets $30K grant from Wispact Foundation
MADISON, Wis. -- GiGi's Playhouse, an achievement center focusing on those with Down syndrome, received a $30,000 check from the Wispact Foundation of Madison Thursday morning. The Wispact Foundation, which was established in 2021, provides grants to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. "It's clear to the Wispact...
Channel 3000
Body found in Fox River in rural Green Lake County Thursday morning
PRINCETON, Wis. -- First responders found a body in the Fox River in Green Lake County Thursday morning, the county's sheriff's office said. After getting a call from a concerned citizen around 6:50 a.m., deputies went to a home in the Town of Princeton, where they found tracks leading to broken ice and open water.
Channel 3000
Michael Perry has never stopped hustling
I first tracked Michael Perry down nearly a quarter century ago when I was writing a daily newspaper column for The Capital Times. I’d been seeing his byline in various magazines, some obscure, some less so. Then, in April 1999, Perry published a piece in Esquire, a wonderful story about being a volunteer firefighter in New Auburn, a small Wisconsin village north of Eau Claire.
Channel 3000
Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system
MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
Channel 3000
Cindie L. Maranger
Cindie L. Maranger, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home. She was born on Oct. 18, 1964, in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herman and Louise (Roberts) Maranger. Cindie graduated from high school in Tampa, Florida and later moved back to Stoughton, Wisconsin...
Channel 3000
ALERT DAY overnight as accumulating snow tapers to flurries and ends; very cold through Tuesday - Julian
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast through tonight for snow accumulations of three to seven inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Much colder temperatures are expected to follow this winter event. PLANNING YOUR NEXT 24 HOURS:. Snow will continue through this evening, with two to four inches likely...
Channel 3000
Anthony John "Tony" Hoffman
MADISON - Anthony John “Tony” Hoffman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1945, in the Town of Burke, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Susan (Hornung) Hoffman. Tony graduated from Madison East High...
Channel 3000
Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capital will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
Channel 3000
Badgers lose rematch with Illinois as slump continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Badgers had a chance to get back on track and avenge a Jan. 7 loss to Illinois on Saturday. They did neither as the Illini won 61-51. Illinois forward Matthew Mayer caused the most problems for the Badgers, recording 26 points and shooting 9-19 from the field.
Channel 3000
Robert M. Beaudette Sr.
MADISON - Robert M. Beaudette Sr., age 73, passed to glory on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. On Aug. 29, 1949, he was born to Robert R. and Frances Beaudette. Robert grew up in the Green Bush area and east side of Madison. He went to Madison East High school and was a sergeant in the U.S. Army for three years. Robert celebrated 54 years of marriage with Linda (Keller) Beaudette. Bob and Linda were blessed with two amazing sons, Robert Jr. (Laura) and William. They inspired Bob to keep going, don't give up with love unlimited.
