Dr. Stanley J. Sterling, age 100, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his residence at Oak Park Place Assisted Living in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Stanley was born in Argentina to Seventh-day Adventist missionary parents and moved with them to Madison, Wis., when he was 18 months of age. He attended Bethel Academy in Arpin, Wis., followed by undergraduate studies at Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, Mich. He then was accepted into the U.S. Army accelerated program at the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry. Stanley married Lenore Hearn, his academy sweetheart, in 1945 and completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1947. Early in his dental career, he was called up for active service in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a medical officer and paratrooper during the Korean War.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO