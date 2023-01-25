ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CLT serves 47.7M passengers in 2022, falling short of pre-pandemic record

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjSWv_0kRM9RQp00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport ended 2022 just short of setting another record for passenger traffic in 2022 as the travel industry continues to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airport officials said Tuesday that about 47.7 million people started, ended or connected flights at CLT last year, up 10% from 43 million passengers in 2021. That’s about 4.9% off from the 50.2 million passengers served at CLT in 2019, the first full year prior to the pandemic and the last time that the airport set a passenger record.

“Our numbers are definitely headed in the right direction,” said CLT’s CEO, Haley Gentry, in a press release. “Throughout the pandemic we’ve outperformed national trends, and we’re showing no signs of slowing down in 2023. The hub continues growing as more and more passengers are eager and ready to return to the skies.”

The airport said it expects for travel to fully return to pre-pandemic levels this year. It had previously forecast 2024 for the full recovery.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Charlotte aviation museum officially named for Capt. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WF6Z6_0kRM9RQp00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?

When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar

Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
CHARLOTTE, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County

Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
QSR magazine

Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina

Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dominion Energy says relief in sight for high gas bills

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Some Cornelius residents told WCNC Charlotte they were fed up with the gas bills through Dominion Energy. The company told WCNC Charlotte there's some relief in sight. The last time you heard from Karen Capone, she was trying to make sense of her gas bill. She...
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD faces recruiting challenges, pushes to hire more women to force

CHARLOTTE — Everyone wants a community where they feel safe, and many count on law enforcement to help make that happen. A national research nonprofit found most police departments are facing a workforce crisis. In the 90s, a wave of federal money funded a mass hiring of officers. Now, the majority of them are retiring, and fewer people than ever are signing up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theblockcharlotte.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Providing Free Laptops

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is committed to providing digital access to all in Mecklenburg County and is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops for free to eligible adults. These laptops come pre-loaded with productivity and education applications, as well as all the necessary hardware for set-up. The laptops use a Linux operating...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
148K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy