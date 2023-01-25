CLT serves 47.7M passengers in 2022, falling short of pre-pandemic record

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport ended 2022 just short of setting another record for passenger traffic in 2022 as the travel industry continues to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airport officials said Tuesday that about 47.7 million people started, ended or connected flights at CLT last year, up 10% from 43 million passengers in 2021. That’s about 4.9% off from the 50.2 million passengers served at CLT in 2019, the first full year prior to the pandemic and the last time that the airport set a passenger record.

“Our numbers are definitely headed in the right direction,” said CLT’s CEO, Haley Gentry, in a press release. “Throughout the pandemic we’ve outperformed national trends, and we’re showing no signs of slowing down in 2023. The hub continues growing as more and more passengers are eager and ready to return to the skies.”

The airport said it expects for travel to fully return to pre-pandemic levels this year. It had previously forecast 2024 for the full recovery.

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Charlotte aviation museum officially named for Capt. ‘Sully’ Sullenberger

©2023 Cox Media Group