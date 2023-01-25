Lafayette, Louisiana Man Receives Lengthy Sentence For Torture of Gay Teen, Had Scheme to Torture Others

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.

