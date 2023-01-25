Lafayette, Louisiana Man Receives Lengthy Sentence For Torture of Gay Teen, Had Scheme to Torture Others

Read full article on original website
Victim Hospitalized in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One person is recovering in the hospital while the suspect is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott.
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Reggie’s in Tigerland Has License Pulled, Judge Sets Bond for Suspects in Madison Brooks Rape Case
State officials are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar in the wake of reports that a 19-year-old LSU student was heavily drinking there before being raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle. It's an absolutely heartbreaking story that we've been following since it was reported that LSU...
Former Employee Allegedly Drains Crawfish Ponds in Allen Parish
One man is behind bars after he allegedly drained his former employer's crawfish ponds in Oberlin, La. Matt Hebert tells us that his crawfish ponds were drained after a former employee went onto his property and pulled the drain pipes. The incident happened in the overnight hours and when they...
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found
Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
Carencro Business Owner Arrested, Sits in St. Landry Parish Jail on Home Improvement Fraud Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A small business owner with roots in Lafayette Parish but whose work - or alleged lack thereof - in neighboring St. Landry Parish left many customers feeling scammed. Complaints going back to April of 2022 have led to 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Carpenter of Carencro being...
Railroad Street Shooting Victim Identified by Lafayette Police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim in a Sunday morning shooting that left a man dead. Zaveon Willis, age 20, of Lafayette was found on Railroad Street on Sunday after officers responded to a shooting in the area. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
5 Students Arrested & More Are Expected Following Threat That Locked Down Opelousas High School
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement authorities keep warning young people who are calling in bomb threats or writing threatening messages on social media that they will be caught and charged but it appears enough of them are still not listening. The latest threat was made against Opelousas High...
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
Several Lafayette Names Rumored to Be Running for Legislature This Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the 2023 election cycle now fully underway, most eyes are focusing on the growing number of gubernatorial candidates. But, the Louisiana legislature is also on the ballot, and there are several local seats up for grabs. There is also speculation that several local politicians...
Golf Tournament to Honor Late Lafayette Firefighter Coming to New Iberia in March
A charity golf tournament, held in memory of a Lafayette firefighter, is headed back to New Iberia for its second year. Alex Bourque was a firefighter with both the Lafayette Fire Department and the Broussard Fire Department. He passed away in May of last year after having been diagnosed with bone cancer in 2021.
