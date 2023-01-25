Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Fox17
America’s lack of physical activity more prevalent in rural areas
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on Friday indicating that most U.S. adults are not meeting physical activity guidelines set out by the CDC. The CDC advises adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate – or 75 minutes of vigorous – physical activity a week in addition to two days of strength training. But the data show most adults aren’t getting enough of either.
Fox17
Daim chocolate cakes, Drizzilicious treats recalled
(WXMI) — Almondy has recalled some of its Chocolate Cake with Daim due to possible contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one cake was found to have a metal object inside and one batch was recalled as a precaution. The recall affects...
Comments / 0