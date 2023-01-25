ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

America’s lack of physical activity more prevalent in rural areas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on Friday indicating that most U.S. adults are not meeting physical activity guidelines set out by the CDC. The CDC advises adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate – or 75 minutes of vigorous – physical activity a week in addition to two days of strength training. But the data show most adults aren’t getting enough of either.
Fox17

Daim chocolate cakes, Drizzilicious treats recalled

(WXMI) — Almondy has recalled some of its Chocolate Cake with Daim due to possible contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told one cake was found to have a metal object inside and one batch was recalled as a precaution. The recall affects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy