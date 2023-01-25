Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Japan, Netherlands to Join U.S. in Restricting Chip Equipment Exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
US News and World Report
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption
(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan to Evacuate Embassy in Iran on Sunday After Fatal Shooting
BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday, the foreign ministry said, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people in an attack Baku branded an "act of terrorism". Police in Tehran have said they had...
US News and World Report
Iranian-Backed Murder-for-Hire Group Behind Brooklyn Assassination Attempt
The Department of Justice on Friday unveiled stunning details into an Iran-backed attempt to assassinate an American journalist at her Brooklyn home last year – the latest in what officials warn is an “alarming” rise in plots orchestrated by nation states targeting people inside the U.S. [
US News and World Report
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister to Meet New U.S. Envoy Early Next Week - RIA
(Reuters) - Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov will hold a meeting with Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow, early next week, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday. Tracy arrived in Moscow earlier this week. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the new...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Repels Attack Around Blahodatne, Wagner Claims Control
(Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village. "Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in...
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
US News and World Report
Haiti Police Block Streets, Break Into Airport to Protest Officer Killings
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's...
US News and World Report
Philippines to Offer Value-Added Tax Refund to Foreign Tourists by 2024
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow...
US News and World Report
Dozens of Yanomami Children Hospitalized in Northern Brazil Amid Health Crisis
BOA VISTA, Brazil (Reuters) -Dozens of indigenous children suffering from malnutrition and acute diseases have been hospitalized in northern Brazil, with relatives in hammocks holding their emaciated frames in scenes that underscore the gravity of a public health crisis. The health secretary of Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state,...
US News and World Report
Peru Recalls Ambassador to Honduras for 'Unacceptable Interference' as Diplomatic Spat Deepens
(Reuters) - Peru withdrew its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo, due to Honduras' "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of Peru, the South American nation's foreign ministry said on Thursday. The step is part of a deepening showdown between Peru President Dina Boluarte and her regional peers, including the leftist...
US News and World Report
Immigration Drives Wedge Between Biden, Progressives
Immigration is threatening to drive a wedge between President Joe Biden and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has elevated to outright protest its criticism of the White House for a lack of movement on border issues. The increasingly vocal dissension from the left leaves Biden vulnerable on...
Comments / 0