US News and World Report

U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
US News and World Report

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption

(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
US News and World Report

Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025

Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report

Azerbaijan to Evacuate Embassy in Iran on Sunday After Fatal Shooting

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday, the foreign ministry said, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people in an attack Baku branded an "act of terrorism". Police in Tehran have said they had...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Repels Attack Around Blahodatne, Wagner Claims Control

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village. "Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in...
US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
US News and World Report

Haiti Police Block Streets, Break Into Airport to Protest Officer Killings

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's...
US News and World Report

Philippines to Offer Value-Added Tax Refund to Foreign Tourists by 2024

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow...
US News and World Report

Dozens of Yanomami Children Hospitalized in Northern Brazil Amid Health Crisis

BOA VISTA, Brazil (Reuters) -Dozens of indigenous children suffering from malnutrition and acute diseases have been hospitalized in northern Brazil, with relatives in hammocks holding their emaciated frames in scenes that underscore the gravity of a public health crisis. The health secretary of Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state,...
US News and World Report

Peru Recalls Ambassador to Honduras for 'Unacceptable Interference' as Diplomatic Spat Deepens

(Reuters) - Peru withdrew its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo, due to Honduras' "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of Peru, the South American nation's foreign ministry said on Thursday. The step is part of a deepening showdown between Peru President Dina Boluarte and her regional peers, including the leftist...
US News and World Report

Immigration Drives Wedge Between Biden, Progressives

Immigration is threatening to drive a wedge between President Joe Biden and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has elevated to outright protest its criticism of the White House for a lack of movement on border issues. The increasingly vocal dissension from the left leaves Biden vulnerable on...

