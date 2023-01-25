ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State basketball: 3 takeaways from close win over Iowa

Michigan State basketball picked up an important win against Iowa on Thursday night to improve to 14-7 on the season and 6-4 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, dropped to 12-8 on the year and are now one game under .500 in the conference. This was an important win heading into Sunday’s game at No. 1 Purdue.
