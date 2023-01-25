Read full article on original website
Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023
The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
Steam Reportedly Getting Classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games
Steam is reportedly getting a few classic PS1, PS2, and PS3 games and one of the best series in gaming history. The report comes the way of leaker Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the "classic" Metal Gear Solid games "should be coming to Steam this year." The leaker adds they have received "multiple signs that this will happen," but has "no clue which games and versions" will be exactly included. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report.
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
New Xbox Summer Showcase Announced
Xbox is planning a big summer showcase for later this year. Xbox is one of the most interesting gaming companies out there because they have not been doing things that other platform holders are doing, for better or worse. They've focused on big services like Xbox Game Pass and instead of trying to compete with PlayStation for big cinematic, prestige games, they've opted to focus on more casual experiences with things like multiplayer and co-op at the forefront. Xbox has also gone out of its way to buy major publishers like Activision and Bethesda to help deepen its first-party offerings both for Xbox Game Pass, but as a platform as a whole. With that said, many were disappointed with the fact that 2022 had pretty much no major first-party releases on Xbox.
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Leak Teases Return of Blackout
Call of Duty is reportedly considering bringing back Blackout, the series' first battle royale mode. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a pretty untraditional Call of Duty game. It continued the hero shooter formula from Black Ops 3, but largely dropped the advanced movement. It completely cut out the campaign, despite having had one at one point. Perhaps most notably, it also included a battle royale mode known as Blackout. The mode was a fairly interesting attempt at the then fairly new genre, but it didn't catch on for a variety of reasons. The competition was a bit better at creating a deeper experience, Blackout didn't get a ton of support, and a lot of people just jumped off of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 pretty quickly.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
Skull and Bones Is Reportedly In Pretty Rough Shape
Skull and Bones is reportedly in rough shape. Skull and Bones is one of the weirder games that is on the horizon. On the surface, it seems like a pretty interesting AAA game from Ubisoft. It takes the pirate stuff from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and expands upon it in its own standalone game, allowing players the chance to really embrace the pirate life. However, it was announced in 2017 and been delayed numerous times. It looked like it was finally going to release in November 2022, but it got pushed back to March 2023. It was a reasonably short delay, but then... it was delayed again and no release date was given. This has had many people concerned about the state of the game.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Are Furious With Major DMZ Setback
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are super angry about a change being made with DMZ. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced a lot of gameplay and mechanical changes to the battle royale, but it also introduced a brand new mode that totally shakes up the formula. The mode is known as DMZ and is all about collecting loot while surviving against both players and AI. Unlike a battle royale, though, the goal isn't to be the last man standing. It's simply about getting as much as you can before heading to an extraction point, but if you die, you lose everything on you including the gear you brought into the DMZ.
GTA Online Update Adds New Car, Lucrative Taxi Work Bonuses, and More
GTA Online has gotten a new update that gives players limited-time access to a new vehicle and a ton of lucrative bonuses. One of the hardest things about a live-service game is the dreaded grind. Some find it fun to put countless hours into something and be rewarded with in-game loot. Some just want to play the game without focusing too hard on getting the best stuff. This was a problem with GTA Online for a while, but Rockstar Games has been offering tons of ways to allow players to skip the grind and get right into the good stuff by offering all kinds of bonuses. Sometimes they'll even give you in-game money just for playing the game.
LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars and Princess Leia Helmets Are Up For Pre-Order
The LEGO Group has added three new sets to their Star Wars helmet collection, and the lineup includes the first installments from the prequel era. Clone Wars heroes Captain Rex and Clone Commander Cody are leading off the new releases, with piece counts that clock in at 854 and 766 respectively. That makes the Captain Rex helmet the biggest in the lineup, surpassing previously released sets from the original trilogy and The Mandalorian.
Kai Cenat Banned from Twitch
Kai Cenat has been banned from Twitch. Twitch is one of the biggest social platforms on the internet, platforming some of the most lucrative and successful creators on the internet. Although it began more as a site centered around gaming, it has dramatically evolved over the years to be all-encompassing. Now there are talk shows, game shows, people just streaming every second of their day as they go out into the "real world", and much more. A lot of creators have gotten popular simply by hanging out on stream, sitting in a room with friends and talking about various things and entertaining the chat. Twitch has also been a very divisive site as creators have gotten in all kinds of trouble for actions both on and off-stream.
