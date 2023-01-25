ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

DWR says water allocation up 25% after storms

Chico, Calif.--- — The atmospheric river that hit California this past month has raised water allocations levels by 25%. At the beginning of December, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) anticipated that the State Water Project would only be able to allocate 5% of requested supplies. Now, the recent storms have raised allocations to 30%.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy