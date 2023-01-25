Read full article on original website
DWR says water allocation up 25% after storms
Chico, Calif.--- — The atmospheric river that hit California this past month has raised water allocations levels by 25%. At the beginning of December, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) anticipated that the State Water Project would only be able to allocate 5% of requested supplies. Now, the recent storms have raised allocations to 30%.
19% of new vehicle sales in California in 2022 were zero-emission vehicles, Newsom says
REDDING, Calif. — The push to transition to zero-emission vehicles has been a priority for California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democrat says those efforts are working in California where the goal is to transition to 100% zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. Recently in a Twitter post from the Governor's...
Mass shootings bring up gun safety debates; how to educate yourself on the topic
REDDING, Calif. — In the wake of mass shootings across California, Democrats and Republicans have been talking about gun control and gun safety. Three mass shootings occurred in California over the span of just eight days resulting in the death of 24 people. Governor Gavin Newsom shared his frustrations about the situation.
Gov. Kotek asks lawmakers to support $130 million package to reduce homelessness
OREGON — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced details of her request to lawmakers to invest $130 million toward helping reduce the number of unsheltered homeless in the state. According to the governor's office, there are currently around 18,000 people experiencing homelessness in Oregon. Out of that total, around 11,000...
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
