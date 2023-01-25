ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 12

Jim Selzer
3d ago

why do the customers have to pay for all of pg&e's problems forest fires explosion in the fire in the Bay area they have no expenses it's all profit don't they have insurance to cover their cost they do the customer

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

New Starbucks Coming to Southwest Fresno in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A brand-new Starbucks is coming to town – more specifically to southwest Fresno. According to Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer, the new location will be coming to MLK Jr. Blvd and Church Avenue. When is it coming?. Mayor Dyer says Fresno residents and those...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno Unified Warning Students NOT to Watch Tyre Nichols’ Video

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy