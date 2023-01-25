Read full article on original website
Jim Selzer
3d ago
why do the customers have to pay for all of pg&e's problems forest fires explosion in the fire in the Bay area they have no expenses it's all profit don't they have insurance to cover their cost they do the customer
Reply(3)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Housing Watch: How much income you need to afford a home in Fresno
As high interest rates continue to make homes less affordable, realtors say home buyers are starting to look around again.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
tourcounsel.com
Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
As certain CalFresh benefits are set to expire, food banks already inundated
With grocery store prices already historically high, time is almost up for people who have been using increased benefits brought on by the pandemic.
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
GV Wire
Fresno State Grad Launches ‘Longshot’ Challenge to Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has a challenger for the 2024 election, with the primary scheduled 13 months away. Andy Morales was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from Fresno State last year, and currently works in security. “I’m a Gen-Z Security officer, Latino, and the candidate running to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
Fresno to receive millions in federal aid to help unhoused
For years, there have been efforts to reduce the number of people living on the streets across California and Fresno.
KMJ
New Starbucks Coming to Southwest Fresno in 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A brand-new Starbucks is coming to town – more specifically to southwest Fresno. According to Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer, the new location will be coming to MLK Jr. Blvd and Church Avenue. When is it coming?. Mayor Dyer says Fresno residents and those...
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
KMJ
Fresno Unified Warning Students NOT to Watch Tyre Nichols’ Video
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
sjvsun.com
After losing twice, Arballo finds new moneymaking venture against Valley House GOPers
Former Democratic Congressional candidate Phil Arballo is rearing his head yet again in another Central Valley Congressional race. This time, however, he is not entering the race as a candidate, instead opting to work as a consultant in a virtually un-winnable race. The backstory: Arballo, a Fresno financial planner, first...
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Comments / 12