Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Christopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive Prices
This Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads. Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.
Nike KD 3 “All-Star” Gets A Release Date
An iconic KD sneaker is making a comeback. Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
Update: As we await an official reveal, on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija” have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to hit shelves May 27 at a price of $180 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Air Jordan 6 “Toro” Coming Soon: Fresh Look
Another Air Jordan 6 is dropping later this year. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This came all the way back in 1991, and subsequently, the Jordan 6 became a legendary silhouette. To this day, the shoe remains an absolute fan-favorite that is constantly getting some incredible new offerings.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
Air Jordan 5 Low “Festival Lights” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 5 Low is getting dressed in a “Festival Lights” colorway. While the Air Jordan 5 is a great shoe, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 5 Low has its place. Over the years, Jumpman has been giving this shoe a steady stream of new offerings. This has been good news for fans of the silhouette, who had been largely forgotten in years past.
Jordan Brand to Celebrate Rap Icon The Notorious B.I.G. by Auctioning 23 Pairs of Exclusive Air Jordan 13s
With hip-hop now in its 50th year, Jordan Brand will celebrate the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. — real name Christopher Wallace — with an auction of rare Air Jordan 13 sneakers. Jordan Brand — the 2022 FNAA Brand of the Year — has teamed up with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 exclusive pairs of the “Christopher Wallace” Air Jordan 13. The shoes will be on public exhibition at the Sotheby’s gallery in New York today through Feb. 3. The unreleased sneakers, according to Jordan Brand, were created in 2017 to celebrate the late rap icon’s 45th birthday and...
Lawsuit Says Nike’s Done Playing ‘Whac-a-Mole’ with BAPE
After a cease-and-desist letter sent in August to an outdated address didn’t produce its desired outcome, Nike filed its latest trademark infringement lawsuit against BAPE on Wednesday in New York’s Southern District Court. The five-count, 28-page lawsuit asserts that BAPE, a company that was spawned in Japan in 1993, its name a shortened version of A Bathing Ape, has been copying Nike’s design for its iconic Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 shoes since 2021. In the complaint, Nike attorneys indicate they have known BAPE to have a long history of trademark infringement, but only now has it become a big...
