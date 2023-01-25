Read full article on original website
KXII.com
One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star. “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him. “It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,”...
KXII.com
Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster at an Ardmore church. The child was found Saturday afternoon around 3 pm. Ardmore police said the child is still alive and in stable condition as of Saturday night. Police told KXII the child...
Young Boy Assists Plano Police With Silver Alert
A father and son helped return a 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease home after reporting a vehicle to 911. The Plano and Richardson police departments recognized the two citizens on Monday for their assistance with this Silver Alert. While returning home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios...
KTEN.com
Salvation Army of Grayson County has a plan for the unhoused
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Salvation Army of Grayson County continues to help the less fortunate find a home. The organization's Housing First Program lets the unsheltered stay at its Red Shield Lodge for up to 90 days. The program offers classes to help those individuals get back on...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
KTEN.com
Grayson County non-profits team up to help tenants in crisis
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — After multiple inspections, the City of Denison determined that the East Coast and Circle apartments complexes were unsafe for habitation. The city will turn the water off to those properties beginning March 1. "With the City of Denison and our United Way, our goal...
KXII.com
A look into the day of the life of a Denison Police Officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look at the life of a Denison Police Officer, now’s your chance. The Denison Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications until March 13. You can learn the process of patrol, K-9 work, and how Denison Police work...
KXII.com
EMS service, Texas Vital Care parts ways with the City of Howe
Three years after her son's murder, one mom still waits for justice. Food banks preparing as SNAP benefits set to expire next month. SNAP emergency benefits are ending across the nation next month, and local food banks are preparing for more people needing food.
Dog stolen from Texas yard found in Westminster three years later
It's a reunion years in the making. After a dog was stolen from his yard in Texas, he was found three years later in Westminster.
KXII.com
Veterans gather for 2023 Texoma Hero Awards
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Veterans from across Texoma gathered at the VFW 2772 Post on Friday to salute the recipients of the 2023 Texoma Hero Awards. President and Co-Founder of Texoma Heroes Billy Teague said that two nominees were selected to be recognized as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes and one nominee to also be recognized as the January 2023 Honorary Texoma Hero.
Dog abandoned at Richardson shelter goes viral, nursed back to health
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A dog that was abandoned in Richardson just before Christmas has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the country. Now, Richardson Animal Services is hoping that attention translates into a home for the dog, and will serve as a cautionary tale for pet owners.This story starts like so many others—with a change of heart toward a furry family member, and a middle-of-the-night abandonment in a dark parking lot. But what makes this one different is that it was caught on surveillance camera by the Richardson Animal Shelter."You could see, like, a little blur of an animal just...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KTEN.com
Grayson College relaunches truck driver course
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is rebooting its truck driving program to help meet the needs of Texoma employers. "Commercial truck drivers were the third most wanted occupations in this area, just over and over again," said Marlene Phillips, with the school's Center for Workplace Learning. In 2021,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
fox4news.com
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
KXII.com
Woman sentenced to prison for role in 2018 robbery
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One of three people involved in a robbery in 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Court documents said Natayvia White was arrested for robbery after she and two other people assaulted and stole from a man in the Sunshine Food Mart parking lot in Sherman in 2018.
KXII.com
Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time since COVID, volunteers at The Grace Center in Ardmore were outside trying to get an accurate count of the homeless in the city. It is known as a point-in-time count. The center helps people who are homeless, and will open an overnight shelter on January 9.
KTEN.com
Denison police investigate fatal shooting
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. Police said officers found 24-year-old Anthony Taylor dead around 2 a.m. at an address in the 2900 block of Layne Drive. "Also at the scene was the suspect and several other...
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
