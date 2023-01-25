ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Among millennials, this is the most popular grocery chain

Step back Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and Costco — it's Aldi's time to shine!. The German multinational discount supermarket chain, which has almost 2,300 locations across the United States, was named America's most popular grocery store by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm. Per a survey administered across the final three months of 2022, Aldi received a 65% popularity rating and a 91% fame rating. The survey specifically defines popularity as "the % of people who have a positive opinion of a grocery store."
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
C. Heslop

Self-Checkout Registers Coming Soon Everywhere Across America

Many retailers (including your favorite brands) plan to introduce self-checkout machines in 2023. The move aims to squash labor needs, unionization, and demands for pay increases. In November 2021, 686,000 workers resigned from the retail industry. Most of these positions remain unfilled. Korn Ferry experts predict dire retail labor shortage estimates. The analysts suggest in 2030, over 85 million customer-facing roles will go unfilled.
PYMNTS

Convenience Stores Prioritize Scan and Pay as Other Retailers Hold Off

As retailers weigh the pros and cons of scan-and-pay, PYMNTS data shows convenience stores are amenable. Self-checkout technologies can be a mixed bag for retailers. On the one hand, they save on labor and can improve the in-store experience for shoppers who prefer the option, boosting loyalty. On the other hand, issues of scan avoidance have been documented for years, and retailers are well aware.
PYMNTS

Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips

Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
mytotalretail.com

Walmart Targets Small Businesses With Walmart Business Offering

Walmart last week launched a dedicated e-commerce site tailored to small and midsize business (SMB) customers. The website, Walmart Business, will offer “a curated assortment of more than 100,000 items with categorization and navigation tailored to busy organizational shoppers, Walmart said in a press release. The product categories include office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, and classroom and facility needs, and they were selected by Walmart after speaking with SMB customers and asking them to identify key products for their operations.
San Diego Channel

America’s lack of physical activity more prevalent in rural areas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on Friday indicating that most U.S. adults are not meeting physical activity guidelines set out by the CDC. The CDC advises adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate – or 75 minutes of vigorous – physical activity a week in addition to two days of strength training. But the data show most adults aren’t getting enough of either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy