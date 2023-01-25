Read full article on original website
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Black Creator Paid His Tuition Using TikTok — Now His University Has Banned the App on Campus
Black TikTok creator Leon Ondieki made headlines last year after revealing that the social media platform TikTok helped pay for his entire tuition at the University of Georgia—and buy a car. Ondieki achieved these goals through TikTok’s Creator Fund, a program that pays content creators based on the number...
YouTubers are making thousands with ChatGPT
Recently, the use of AI-powered language models such as ChatGPT has become increasingly popular for creating scripts for YouTube videos. These scripts are used for a variety of video formats, including those that are "faceless," meaning that the creator does not appear on camera.
Quitting Social Media May Actually Help Calm Your Broken Online Brain
Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter are super popular — 84% of American adults report using at least one social media platform. However, for better or worse, people spend a lot of time on these apps. About one-third of adults in the US say they are online “almost constantly.” As a result of excessive use, people who spend more time online have increased feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress and experience fewer face-to-face interactions, according to one research analysis.
Universities Making Changes Amid AI Fears
Generative artificial intelligence, as seen in many customer service chatbots, has become more advanced in recent months, resulting in students using them for their courses, prompting universities to consider changing how they assign work. Professors such as Antony Aumann from Northern Michigan University have noticed an uptick in some students’...
