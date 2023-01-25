ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

WSVN-TV

Firefighter hospitalized, 5 displaced after fire destroys Miami efficiency

MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami. City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning. The unit was destroyed. Officials said...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless

The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Rescue underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have brought a woman out of a vehicle that went into a canal in Sunrise and are working on pulling a second victim from the water. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman, Two Dogs Injured in Shooting in Miami Beach

A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the animals while trying to break up a fight in Miami Beach. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation. The...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

1 Person Hospitalized After Duplex Home Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a duplex home in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street, located in the Liberty City neighborhood, and quickly put out the flames that had broken out inside the home.
MIAMI, FL

