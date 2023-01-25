Read full article on original website
Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway
A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Firefighter hospitalized, 5 displaced after fire destroys Miami efficiency
MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami. City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning. The unit was destroyed. Officials said...
NBC Miami
‘I Lost Everything': 200 People Displaced After Massive Fire Engulfs Miami Gardens Apartments
Fire crews spent Saturday morning putting out a three-alarm blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire just before 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 177th Street, with over 45 units arriving at the scene. Officials say 75...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
PHOTOS: Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless
The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens, identified as Frandeline Joseph, 17, and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien, died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appeared to be...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
WSVN-TV
Rescue underway after vehicle goes into Sunrise canal with 2 inside
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have brought a woman out of a vehicle that went into a canal in Sunrise and are working on pulling a second victim from the water. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Woman, Two Dogs Injured in Shooting in Miami Beach
A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the animals while trying to break up a fight in Miami Beach. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation. The...
NBC Miami
Argument Leads Man to Set Brother on Fire Inside Liberty City Duplex Home: Police
Miami Police said an argument between brothers led one man to set the other on fire, causing a duplex home in Liberty City to go up in flames Thursday morning. Micky Felder, 40, was arrested and faces multiple charges including attempted murder and first degree arson. According to an arrest...
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Canal Crash: What You Should Do If Someone Is Struggling in the Water
When two teenagers drowned in a Sunrise canal Wednesday, strangers jumped in the water to try and help. The would-be rescuers later told NBC 6 they went in without thinking of their own safety. Longtime lifeguard Jay Sanford cautioned against doing that unless you’ve been trained. “You don’t know...
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Man, woman killed after car backs into Sunrise canal; video shows vehicle moments before crash
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have died after a car went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts for the victims involved. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
Dog recovering after spending days ‘cemented’ to Florida sidewalk
A sweet pup is recovering after enduring cruel conditions on a Florida sidewalk.
NBC Miami
1 Hospitalized After Hollywood Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Rips Roof Off Car
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hollywood involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer ripped the roof off the car Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. 29th Avenue and Greene Street. Footage showed Hollywood firefighters working to pull the victim out of...
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
NBC Miami
1 Person Hospitalized After Duplex Home Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a duplex home in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street, located in the Liberty City neighborhood, and quickly put out the flames that had broken out inside the home.
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized following crash in Miramar; eastbound Pembroke Road shutdown at Island Drive
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Miramar caused a road closure on Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near Island Drive, around 7:45 a.m., and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time. Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials...
