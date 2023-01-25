ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Mon. Co. brings on new prosecuting attorney, DeChristopher reflects on leaving

By Riley Holsinger
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A void for the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney has been looming since Perri Jo DeChristopher was appointed to the 17th Judicial Court to replace Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot .

On Wednesday, it was announced at the Mon. Co. Commission meeting that DeChristopher’s understudy, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Gabrielle Mucciola will fill that hole.

DeChristopher said she sees a smooth transition as Mucciola gets set to replace her.

“The transition from me to Gabrielle will be seamless,” DeChristopher said. “She has worked in our office since she was an undergraduate student here at WVU. She has grown up in our office, has come into her own as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and now will be a great asset to our community as Prosecuting Attorney.”

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs named Gatorade National XC Player of the Year

The hopes are that Mucciola will get sworn into the position on Friday, Jan. 27, the same day that DeChristopher will be sworn into her new role. DeChristopher has been working in the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office since 1998.

“It’s truly bittersweet to be leaving,” DeChristopher said. “I know that it’s in good hands, but I can’t help but feel emotional about leaving and going off to a new adventure. I’m looking forward to that new role.”

DeChristopher graduated from West Virginia University in 1991 and from the WVU College of Law in 1994. She has also served on the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Pastoral Council, Mon Health Medical Center Board, Mon Metro Drug Task Force as the Founding Member-Chairperson-Board of Directors and the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Association as president.

