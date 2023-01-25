Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
cbs17
2 adults, 2 kids displaced in Durham house fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Saturday morning house fire in Durham, according to officials. On Saturday at 9:04 a.m., the Durham Fire Department responded with 28 firefighters to a house fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic St., near a portion of the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
cbs17
Durham BBQ restaurant gets a big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs and inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When CBS 17 first met Fabianne Simmons two weeks ago she described things at her restaurant as dire. She’s the owner of Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. Not only did the restaurant need costly repairs, but they were also trying to keep the food affordable amid high inflation.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger was able to get through airport security with a firearm in their backpack Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The passenger surrendered the firearm to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and boarded a flight.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Orange County
A skunk in Orange County has tested positive for rabies, according to officials.
cbs17
Raleigh community, Chick-fil-A rally to help brothers after parents death in house fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Latta was there as soon as he got the news. “My wife and I were at the scene. Several of my leaders and team members were there. It was traumatic,” said Latta. Monday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Castlebrook...
Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door
APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
thewashingtondailynews.com
A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned
In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
cbs17
Woman dies, 2 others injured after car veers off road, hits tree in Halifax County
SOUTH WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and two other passengers were injured in a single-car crash Friday afternoon in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road in Halifax County around 12:35 p.m. Friday, according...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 it spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair a vehicle assigned to state auditor Beth Wood that was involved in a wreck in December. The NCDOA said a 2021 black Toyota Camry was assigned to Wood...
Meet this mom: Mylina Russell
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
visitraleigh.com
The Most-Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Raleigh, N.C.
It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for food in Raleigh, N.C. These highly anticipated restaurants have their eyes set on bringing new flavors to the City of Oaks in the coming months, a good sign for the hospitality community in Raleigh (and a great reason to plan a future visit).
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
