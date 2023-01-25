ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 adults, 2 kids displaced in Durham house fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Saturday morning house fire in Durham, according to officials. On Saturday at 9:04 a.m., the Durham Fire Department responded with 28 firefighters to a house fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic St., near a portion of the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Firearm in a backpack got through RDU security, TSA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger was able to get through airport security with a firearm in their backpack Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the firearm was detected by officers at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday. The passenger surrendered the firearm to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and boarded a flight.
NASHVILLE, TN
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Axios Raleigh

3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh

Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door

APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
APEX, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned

In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries

Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Meet this mom: Mylina Russell

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Most-Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Raleigh, N.C.

It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for food in Raleigh, N.C. These highly anticipated restaurants have their eyes set on bringing new flavors to the City of Oaks in the coming months, a good sign for the hospitality community in Raleigh (and a great reason to plan a future visit).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy